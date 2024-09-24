European Forward Jakub Stancl Assigned To Kelowna Rockets From St. Louis Blues

September 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







The St. Louis Blues announced today that 19-year-old forward Jakub Stancl has been assigned to the Kelowna Rockets for the 2024-25 season.

Stancl was picked in the fourth round by St. Louis with the 106th pick at the 2023 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blues in June.

It's expected that he will be in the lineup on Friday when the Rockets welcome the Victoria Royals to Prospera Place on Friday, September 27. Puck drop for Friday night's contest is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

The Rockets took Stancl in the first round of the 2022 CHL Import Draft with the 12th overall selection. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues and spent the last season in the Växjö Lakers HC program, splitting time between their U20 club and the pro team where he combined to play 35 games, scoring eight goals and 15 points. He also suited up for Czechia at the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championships, posting four goals and six points in seven games.

Tij Iginla (Utah), Andrew Cristall (Washington), Max Graham (New Jersey), and Hiroki Gojsic (Nashville) are the four Rockets who remain in NHL training camps.

Western Hockey League Stories from September 24, 2024

