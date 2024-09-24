Oil Kings Announce Remainder of 24/25 Promo Schedule

September 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are excited to announce the additions to their promotional schedule as part of the 2024/2025 WHL season with more fun, giveaways and unique themes than ever before!

Some of your favourite nights including Home Opener, Teddy Bear Toss, Hockey Hooky, Fan Appreciation Night, and Team Awards Night have already been announced, but now it's time to mark your calendars for more family fun with the Edmonton Oil Kings!

With the Oil Kings being the first choice for family fun in Edmonton, tickets are on sale new for ALL games this season at oilkings.ca.

The newly added Country Night takes place on November 22 as the Medicine Hat Tigers come to town! Wear your boots, plaid, and belt buckles, but we'll provide the hat as 1,000 Oil Kings cowboy hats will be given away at the game. Plus, your favourite country tunes all night long! Another chance for some specialty headwear will take place on March 7 for Firefighters Appreciation Night with 1,000 Oil Kings firefighter helmets to be given away.

There's even more brand-new family fun to be a part of this season as Kids Take Over is on Sunday, December 8 as the next stars of Oil Kings Game Days take over!

Meanwhile, have some fun with our prehistoric friends at Dinosaur Day on Sunday, December 29, and the Kids Croc Party on January 4, because who doesn't love crocs and the jibbitz that come with them?

Looking for some New Years Day activities to kick off 2025? Look no further than the January 1, New Years Day Fireworks Frenzy as part of the game against the Calgary Hitmen. Puck drop is 2 p.m., and make sure to stick around after the game for fireworks to kick off the new year!

An Evening with Elvis returns for another year on January 11, and 1,000 pairs of Elvis glasses are set to be handed out to fans in attendance. It'll be a blast from the past with music from Elvis, and possibly even an appearance from the King himself!

A fan favourite, Wrestling Night also returns with the stars of Love Pro Wrestling making their way into Rogers Place for Oil Rumble II on January 24. It'll be non-stop action of wrestling and hockey all night from the moment you come through the arena gates.

Fans will also have the chance to get a couple specialty team posters on Star Wars Night on December 1, and Ghostbusters Night on February 23.

Louie's Birthday Bash will take place on February 8, with a bobblehead giveaway of the legend himself!

Other exciting theme games include United Against Cancer on November 30 and Superhero Night on December 14.

The Oil Kings signature Family Fun Sundays, featuring the always popular Concourse Carnival, will return to Rogers Place for 10 Sundays.

26 of the Oil Kings 34 home games this season will take place on a weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday), or a statutory holiday.

Full Promotional Schedule:

September 28, 2024 - vs. Calgary Hitmen - 2 p.m. - Home Opener (Thunderstick Giveaway)

October 14, 2024 - vs. Vancouver Giants - 12 p.m. - Thanksgiving (Food Bank Drive)

November 22, 2024 - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers - 7 p.m. - Country Night (Cowboy Hat Giveaway)

November 24, 2024 - vs. Red Deer Rebels - 4 p.m. - The Brick's Teddy Bear Toss

November 30, 2024 - vs. Prince George Cougars - 7 p.m. - United Against Cancer

December 1, 2024 - vs. Brandon Wheat Kings - 4 p.m. - Star Wars Night (Team Poster Giveaway)

December 8, 2024 - vs. Regina Pats - 4 p.m. - Kids Take Over

December 14, 2024 - vs. Swift Current Broncos - 7 p.m. - Superhero Night

December 29, 2024 - vs. Red Deer Rebels - 4 p.m. - Dinosaur Day

January 1, 2025 - vs. Calgary Hitmen - 2 p.m. - New Years Day Fireworks Frenzy

January 4, 2025 - vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes - 7 p.m. - Kids Croc Party

January 11, 2025 - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers - 7 p.m. - An Evening With Elvis (Elvis Glasses Giveaway)

January 24, 2025 - vs. Moose Jaw Warriors - 7 p.m. - LPW Oil Rumble II

January 26, 2025 - vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes - 6 p.m. - Girls and Women in Sports Day

February 8, 2025 - vs. Moose Jaw Warriors - 7 p.m. - Loui's Birthday Bash (Louie Bobblehead Giveaway)

February 23, 2025 - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers - 6 p.m. - Ghostbusters Night (Team Poster Giveaway)

March 7, 2025 - vs. Kelowna Rockets - 7 p.m. - Firefighters Appreciation Night (Firefighter Helmet Giveaway)

March 9, 2025 - vs. Swift Current Broncos - 4 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night (Mystery Bobblehead)

March 12, 2025 - vs. Calgary Hitmen - 11 a.m. - Hockey Hooky

March 23, 2025 - vs. Red Deer Rebels - Team Awards

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.