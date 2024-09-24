Three Warriors Make Debuts on Opening Weekend

Moose Jaw, Sask. - For three members of the Moose Jaw Warriors, the opening weekend had an extra special meaning.

William Degagne, Nolan Paquette and Riley Thorpe made their Western Hockey League debuts on Friday night when the Warriors battled the Brandon Wheat Kings to kick-off the 2024-25 season.

"It felt good getting my first two games under my belt, the pace is a little faster once you get into the regular season, but it felt good out there, I felt like I was making my plays," Paquette said.

While getting the opportunity to lace it up in a WHL game for the first time is special enough, Degagne added to the weekend by registering his first WHL point during Saturday's home opener against Prince Albert.

"I was pretty excited," Degagne said. "Just an easy play in the neutral zone, D-to-D and [Aiden Ziprick] got it up and it was fun.

"The home opener was definitely electric, that was something else for sure, lots of fans cheering us on."

Thorpe had an unlikely path to cracking the Warriors' lineup, as an 11th round pick making the team as a 16-year-old.

The St. Albert, AB product said getting to play in his first regular season was amazing.

"It was a really special moment for me and my family," Thorpe said.

"The odds were against me coming into training camp, but I just battled through it and I just keep battling."

Paquette played with the Calgary Canucks in the Alberta Junior Hockey League last season, helping them to a league title with five goals and 23 points in 47 regular season games and seven assists in 15 playoff games.

He joins the Warriors looking to make an impact as a 17-year-old on the revamped back end.

"I just need to continue moving pucks quickly and keeping my gaps good," Paquette said.

Degagne is making the jump to the WHL as a 16-year-old this season.

He said the pace definitely picked up over the weekend, but he felt like he adapted well.

"I'm finding my game, but it will come with the next couple of games," Degagne said.

"I've been working hard on my D-zone coverage and just learning what to do back there... but I've been able to move my feet for sure and joining the rush, which is good."

Now the players will look to build off the opening weekend and help the Warriors find their way into the win column after a pair of losses. Moose Jaw takes on the rival Regina Pats in a Trans-Canada Clash home-and-home this weekend, starting on Friday night at the Hangar.

