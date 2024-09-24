Broncos Name Caswell Captain for 2024-25 Season

Swift Current, SK - Swift Current Broncos are proud announce that 2006 born forward Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) has been named captain for the 2024-25 season.

Caswell, 17, scored 77 points (26 goals, 51 assists) in all 68 WHL Regular Season games during the 2023-24 season while having nine points in nine WHL Playoff games last spring.

His body of work saw the Seattle Kraken draft him in the 4th round, 141st overall in the NHL Draft in Las Vegas during the summer.

Caswell says he's honoured to become the team's leader for the season.

"Playing in Swift Current my whole career and seeing guys that we had before like Owen Pickering and all the leaders we had before and just the unbelievable job they did and I'm excited to lead this group of guys and make this season a success."

Caswell also played for Team Canada at the World U17's in 2022-23 with five points (two goals, 3 assists) in seven games played.

Broncos Head Coach Taras McEwen saw plenty of strong leadership qualities in Caswell leading to the team's decision.

"Clarke is someone who has been in the system here, last year he took a big step," he says. "He's definitely a quiet leader but someone who shows up to the rink and does everything the right way, just with his preparation and work ethic on the ice."

The Broncos will prepare for week two action in the WHL as they'll be in Lethbridge Friday night followed by a Saturday night home game against the Prince Albert Raiders.

The rest of the Broncos leadership group will be revealed at a later date.

