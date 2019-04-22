Shuckers Defeat Shrimp 7-1

BILOXI, Miss. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (5-13) fell to the Biloxi Shuckers (10-8) by a 7-1 score in the third game of the five-game series at MGM Park on Monday night.

Biloxi right-handed starting pitcher Braden Webb (1-3) earned the win, working five innings where he allowed one run (one earned run) on no hits with four walks and one strikeout. Jacksonville right-handed starting pitcher Robert Dugger (0-4) took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Biloxi struck first with a run in the bottom of the first, as Weston Wilson brought home Trent Grisham from third on a fielder's choice to put the lead at 1-0. A Robert Dugger wild pitch scored Luis Aviles, Jr. from third in the bottom of the second to grow Biloxi's lead to 2-0. Wilson added a two-run homer for the Shuckers in the bottom of the fourth to put the lead at 4-0. Jacksonville scored in the top of the fifth when a wild pitch from Webb with the bases loaded scored Stone Garrett from third to make it a 4-1 game.

Against Jacksonville right-handed reliever Kolton Mahoney in the bottom of the sixth, Biloxi pinch-hitter Cooper Hummel delivered a two-out two-RBI single to grow the lead to 6-1. Biloxi also plated a run in the bottom of the eighth when a wild pitch by Jacksonville reliever Tyler Stevens scored Michael O'Neill from third base to make the score 7-1, which would be the final.

The Shuckers pitching staff combined to no-hit the Jumbo Shrimp through eight and a third innings, however Joe Dunand broke up the no-hitter bid with a single up the middle with one out in the top of the ninth against Shuckers reliever Nate Greip. The next batter Bryson Brigman grounded into a double play to end the contest for Jacksonville's seventh straight loss.

Magneuris Sierra saw his Southern League-best 14-game hitting streak come to an end, going 0-for-2 with a pair of walks.

