Near No-Hitter Leads Shuckers Past Jumbo Shrimp

April 22, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (10-8) fell two outs shy of their first ever nine-inning combined no-hitter on Monday night at MGM Park but walked away with a convincing 7-1 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (5-13). Extending their season-best winning streak to four games, Braden Webb (W,1-3) worked his longest start of the year and Weston Wilson went deep for a third straight day.

Webb worked with the lead from the second inning on as Biloxi scored in each of its first three frames. Grisham reached on an error to begin the first, stole third, and scored on a fielder's choice. Luis Aviles Jr. singled and scored on a wild pitch from Robert Dugger (L, 0-4) in the second and Wilson went deep off an elevated fastball in the third to make it 4-0. Wilson finished the day 1-for-4 with three RBI's and now leads the Shuckers with three homers on the year.

Working through five hitless innings, Webb walked four and surrendered his only run of the night when Stone Garrett scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning.

Justin Topa took over from the pen and pitched a 1-2-3 sixth while Cooper Hummel contributed off the bench in the home half with a two-run single to make it 6-1. Luke Barker kept the no-hit bid intact with two perfect innings before Michael O'Neill walked and scored on a wild pitch from Tyler Stevens in the eighth.

Three outs from history, Nate Griep received the call in the ninth and coaxed Justin Twine into a groundout for the first out. Joe Dunand then came to plate and bounced a ball up the middle and past the reach of Luis Aviles Jr. for Jacksonville's lone hit. Griep drew the game-ending double play from Bryson Brigman, clinching the series over the Jumbo Shrimp and handing Jacksonville their seventh straight loss.

