Generals Gameday: April 22 - Generals at Birmingham

April 22, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





TODAY:

Jackson Generals (8-7)

vs. Birmingham Barons (9-8)

Monday, April 22 | 11:00 am CT | Regions Field

Game #16 | Road Game #12 | First Half Game #16

Generals Starter: RHP Emilio Vargas (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Opponent Starter: LHP Bernardo Flores (1-1, 0.56 ERA)

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, finally felt the pendulum back swing the other way, losing 10-4 on Sunday to the Birmingham Barons. The loss by the Generals (8-7) ends a four-game winning streak, as the Barons (9-8) evened the series with a 13-hit barrage at Regions Field. Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Emilio Vargas hasn't claimed a win yet in 2019, but he was lights-out in his only previous outing at Birmingham last August (8.0 IP, 0 R, 10 K). He'll square up to Birmingham's Bernardo Flores, who's allowed just one run over his last four starts, dating back to last September.

HIT OR MISS: After scoring 37 runs during a four-game stretch last week (4/16-4/20), the Generals were held to just four runs yesterday. The offensive trends over the last two games have been concerning: Birmingham has stranded a total of 21 Jackson runners over the past two games, holding the Generals without a hit in 18 situations with men in scoring position.

MORNING BASEBALL: Today's 11:05am CT start will be the earliest first pitch the Generals have had this year. Jackson will have three morning games in their next eight contests, with one coming on Wednesday for the finale at Birmingham and another for the series finale against Pensacola next Monday at The Ballpark at Jackson.

