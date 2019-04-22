Southern League Names Weekly Award Winners: April 15-21

MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are proud to announce that Mississippi Braves outfielder Connor Lien has been named Player of the Week while Biloxi Shuckers right-handed pitcher Trey Supak will receive Pitcher of the Week honors. Both awards recognize these players' performances for games during the week of April 15-21.

Lien, 25, earned Player of the Week after appearing in five games for the Mississippi Braves; recording a pair of multi-hit appearances as well as his third career multi-homer game with the M-Braves. Among qualified hitters this past week, Lien led the league in OPS (1.556) and slugging percentage (1.056) while trailing only teammate Drew Waters with 19 total bases. He also ranked among the league's best in batting average (.389, 5th), on-base percentage (.500, T-2nd), and runs scored (7, T-2nd).

The Atlanta Braves selected Lien in the 12th round of the 2012 MLB Amateur Draft out of Olympia High School in Orlando, Florida. He is currently entering his fourth season with Mississippi.

Supak, 22, is named Pitcher of the Week after a pair of scoreless outings. On April 16 Supak blanked the Pensacola Blue Wahoos for six innings, racking up four strikeouts while allowing just one hit and no walks. He followed that up yesterday with another seven shutout innings against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, picking up the win while fanning five and allowing only four hits and one walk.

The La Grange, Texas native stood atop the Southern League leaderboards this past week, pacing all qualified hurlers with 13.0 IP and ranking among the league's best in both WHIP (0.46, 3rd), and Opponents' Batting Average (.119, 5th).

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Supak in December 2015, less than two years after he was selected no. 73 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft. Across parts of two seasons with the Biloxi Shuckers, Supak has posted an 8-7 record alongside a 2.61 ERA. He is currently listed as the Brewers no. 11 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

