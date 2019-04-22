Lien, Johnstone Named Farm Bureau Players of the Week

PEARL, MS - In addition to being named Southern League Player of the Week, Mississippi Braves outfielder Connor Lien has also been named Farm Bureau M-Braves Player of the Week. Logging two solid outings, right-handed pitcher Connor Johnstone is this week's Pitcher of the Week. The awards were given for their performances from April 15-22.

Lien, 25, appeared in six games for the M-Braves; recording a pair of multi-hit appearances as well as his third career multi-homer game on Friday in Chattanooga. Among qualified hitters this past week, Lien led the Southern League in OPS (1.556) and slugging percentage (1.056) while trailing only teammate Drew Waters with 19 total bases. He also ranked among the league's best in batting average (.389, 5th), on-base percentage (.500, T-2nd), and runs scored (7, T-2nd).

The Atlanta Braves selected Lien in the 12th round of the 2012 draft out of Olympia High School in Orlando, Florida.

Johnstone, 24, appeared in two games for the M-Braves, including one start last Thursday in Chattanooga. During the two outings, the right-hander gave up just one run on five hits over 8.1 innings with two walks and three strikeouts. Johnstone held the opposition to a .172 opponents batting average against and posted a 0.84 WHIP.

Johnstone made the most of his 53 pitches in a spot start last Thursday in Chattanooga, dealing 4.1 innings of one-run baseball. He followed that performance with 4.0 innings of shutout baseball during Monday's 2-1 win over Montgomery.

The Atlanta, Georgia native began the season with Triple-A Gwinnett, appearing in four games, going 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA.

The Braves selected Johnstone in the 21st round of the 2017 draft out of Wake Forest University.

