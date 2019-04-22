Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, April 22 at Biloxi

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Biloxi Shuckers in Monday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Robert Dugger (0-3, 7.20 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Shuckers RHP Braden Webb (0-3, 9.95 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

BILOXI BLANKS JACKSONVILLE 5-0

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp mustered just four hits on Sunday in a 5-0 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers from MGM Park. Biloxi starter Trey Supak scattered four hits and a walk while striking out five in seven shutout inning. Devin Williams pitched two perfect frames to seal the shutout for the Shuckers. A four-run fourth inning spurred Biloxi. Weston Wilson doubled in the game's first run and after a walk, Michael O'Neill launched a three-run home run to make it 4-0. With the same score in the eighth inning, Luis Aviles Jr. registered an RBI double to widen the margin to 5-0. Brett Graves worked two scoreless innings of relief.

FOURTEEN POINTS

Jacksonville outfielder Magneuris Sierra went 1-for-4 with a walk on Saturday, continuing a hot start to the season. The San Cristobal, Dominican Republic native is currently riding a 14-game hitting streak in which he is batting 20-for-57 (.351/.403/.421) with four doubles, three RBIs, four walks and one hit-by-pitch. Sierra is tied for second in the Southern League in average (.333) while placing fourth in hits (20) and tied for seventh in doubles (four).

THE LONG NIGHT

Jacksonville started the season 3-2, but the Jumbo Shrimp have now lost 10 of their last 12 games heading into play on Sunday, including six in a row - their longest skid since dropping seven straight from July 15-22 of last season. Since this 12-game stretch began on April 10, the Jumbo Shrimp have scored just 29 runs (2.4 per game), the third-fewest in Double-A, while giving up 55 (-26 run differential). Jacksonville also ranks 22nd in average (.224), 28th in on-base percentage (.283), 26th in slugging percentage (.311) and 27th in OPS (.594) during this run.

GOTTA CATCH 'EM ALL, WE KNOW IT'S OUR DESTINY

Jumbo Shrimp catcher Rodrigo Vigil nabbed an attempted base stealer on Sunday in Biloxi. Vigil has teamed with B.J Lopez and Santiago Chavez, who has caught eight attemped base stealers, the most of any catcher in Double-A, to form a dynamic defensive backstop trio. As a team, Jacksonville has gunned down 14 potential base stealers, equaling High-A Down East (Texas) for the most in MiLB. The club's 51.9 percent caught stealing rate ranks third in Double-A.

ALL FOR NAUGHT

Through just 17 games, Jacksonville has already suffered five shutout defeats, the most of any team in the Southern League. In 2018, the Jumbo Shrimp had the Southern League's worst record in blankings in 2018, finishing just 4-16 (.200). The club's 16 zeroes were the most in the circuit since Jackson suffered 21 shutouts in 2015 and represent Jacksonville's second-most during the club's Marlins era, which dates back through the start of the 2019 season (20, 2013).

TICKLE THE TWINE

Though Jacksonville's offense has struggled this year, scoring the fewest runs in the Southern League at 38, it is no fault of infielder Justin Twine. The Falls City, Texas native has at least one hit in 11 of the last 13 games, batting 15-for-51 with a double, triple, home run, five RBIs and two walks to post a .294/.321/.412 batting line. After recording 37.4 and 44.9 percent pull rates with Jacksonville and High-A Jupiter, respectively, in 2018, Twine is pulling the ball at a 52.5 percent rate this season. That figure is currently the 13th-highest in the Southern League. His 51.3 percent ground ball rate is the 20th-highest.

PANIC AT THE DISH, THOUGH

Jacksonville went 1-for-3 with runners in scoring position on Sunday, stranding a total of three men. Through 17 games on the season, the Jumbo Shrimp are just 22-for-142 (.155/.267/.197) with ducks on the pond. The good news is that, throughout every single level in the history of baseball, situational hitting numbers normalize with bigger sample sizes as the season goes on. The 2019 Jumbo Shrimp's overall batting line is .217/.281/.297, which, while not great, is an improvement over the club's numbers with runners in scoring position.

SHRIMP SCOPES

Jacksonville starting pitchers are averaging just 4.1 innings per start, going 2-12 with a 5.33 ERA. Their 11 home runs allowed are tied for the fourth-worst such mark at the Double-A level... Over the last five games, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen their opponent put up an eight-run inning, five-run inning, four-run inning, two three-run innings and four two-run innings, respectively.

