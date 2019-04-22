M-Braves Clip Biscuits, 2-1 in 10

PEARL, Mis. - For the second-straight day, the Biscuits (9-8) lost in walk-off fashion, falling 2-1 in 10 innings to the Mississippi Braves (9-7) on Monday afternoon at Trustmark Park.

Brendan McKay was sharp in his third Double-A start, fanning nine batters through five innings of four-hit ball. The 23-year-old made just one mistake, serving up a solo home run to Ryan Casteel on the first pitch of the bottom of the second that tied the game at one after a Dalton Kelly RBI-groundout in the first.

The Biscuits would muster just two hits all afternoon, however, getting a double from Miles Mastrobuoni off Mississippi starter Tucker Davidson in the second, and a Rene Pinto single off reliever Connor Johnstone in the seventh.

Besides M-Braves manager Chris Maloney being thrown out of the game by home plate umpire Mark Stewart Jr. for arguing balls and strikes in the fifth, the game sped along into the 10th, after Tyler Zombro worked four scoreless innings of relief out of the Biscuits bullpen. The right-handed reliever has started his Double-A career off on a 12-consecutive-scoreless innings streak, which leads the team.

After Montgomery couldn't score Miles Mastrobuoni, who started the 10th on second, the game shifted to the bottom of the 10th where the M-Braves would load the bases with nobody out against Curtis Taylor (0-1).

Montgomery skipper Morgan Ensberg then summoned right fielder Robbie Tenerowicz in from right field to play as a fifth infielder behind Taylor, and sure enough, Carlos Martinez grounded to Tenerowicz, who came home for the force out, in the next at-bat.

Taylor then struck out Daniel Lockhart for the second out, but then Ray-Patrick Didder bunted at the first pitch he saw and dribbled one fair up along third to score Luis Valenzuela with the walk-off single, handing the Biscuits their second-straight defeat. Montgomery is now 0-5 in one-run games in 2019.

The Biscuits will try to rebound and force a rubber match on Monday morning when Arturo Reyes (2-1) clashes with Ian Anderson at 10:35 AM CT.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a 10-game home stand against the Birmingham Barons (first five games) and Mobile BayBears (last five games) beginning on Thursday, April 25 when it will be Field of Dreams Night with a T-Shirt Giveaway.

The home stand will also feature Joy to Life - Pink Out the Park Night featuring a Jersey Auction and MAX Fireworks on Friday, April 26; Harry Potter Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, April 27; Lil' Crumbs Dress Like a Player Hat Giveaway and Autism Awareness Day on Sunday, April 28; Craft Beer Night on Wednesday, May 1; Military Appreciation Night and MAX Fireworks on Friday, May 3; Star Wars Night featuring a Jersey Auction and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, May 4; and Cinco de Mayo Celebration on Sunday, May 5.

