Didder's Walk-Off Bunt Gives M-Braves Second-Straight Win

PEARL, MS - For the second straight day, the Mississippi Braves (9-7) walked off with a 10th inning victory at Trustmark Park over the Montgomery Biscuits (9-8). Ray-Patrick Didder put down a perfect bunt with two outs that stayed just fair down the third base line, scoring pinch-runner Luis Valenzuela to give Mississippi a 2-1 win. The M-Braves have won six of eight and lead the series over Montgomery, 2-1.

Mike Mader (W, 2-2) held Montgomery off the scoreboard in the top of the 10th inning and the M-Braves were immediately in great shape to win a second straight game. Andy Wilkins drew a walk against Biscuits reliever Curtis Taylor (L, 0-1), placing runners at first and second base. Newly named Southern League Hitter of the Week, Connor Lien reached safely attempting to sacrifice extra-runner Ryan Casteel and Wilkins up 90 feet on a throwing error by third baseman Kevin Padlo.

Biscuits manager Morgan Ensberg employed five infielders with the bases loaded and nobody out, bringing in right fielder Robbie Tenerowicz to play up the middle. Carlos Martinez grounded right to Tenerowicz who cut down Casteel at the plate for the first out. Taylor struck out Daniel Lockhart looking on a close 3-2 pitch for the second out. Didder followed by sneaking a surprise bunt down the line allowing Valenzuela to score the game winner.

Monday morning was a pitching duel for most of the day. Tucker Davidson was stellar in his third Double-A start, giving up just one unearned run over 5.0 innings, walking five and striking out three. Connor Johnstone took over and dealt 4.0 one-hit innings to keep the game tied at 1-1 through regulation.

Tampa Bay Rays No. 2 prospect Brendan McKay matched Davidson with 5.0 innings of one-run baseball, striking out nine and walking none. The two-way star and former 4th overall pick gave up a solo homer to Casteel in the bottom of the second inning which tied the game at 1-1. The homer was Casteel's first as a Brave.

The Biscuits finished Monday 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven on base. The win moved the M-Braves to 3-1 in extra-inning contests and 5-2 in one-run games. The M-Braves committed three errors, but out-hit Montgomery 8-2.

The M-Braves will go for a second-straight series win tomorrow against the Biscuits at Trustmark Park. It's another 10:35 am contest with gates opening at Trustmark Park at 9:30 am. Atlanta Braves' No. 3 prospect RHP Ian Anderson will make his fourth start for Mississippi against Montgomery's RHP Arturo Reyes. Coverage will begin at 10:20 am on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, and MiLB.tv.

