Homers Hurt Barons in 5-2 Loss

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - A couple home runs from the Jackson Generals (9-7) were the difference in the Birmingham Barons (9-9) 5-2 loss Monday at Regions Field.

The tone was set by Jackson in the second inning with two runners on. Generals left fielder Jeffrey Baez clubbed his first homer of the season to left to open up a 3-0 lead.

One inning later, Jackson's right fielder Jamie Westbrook hooked his 0-2 pitch from Barons left-handed starter Bernardo Flores inside the left field foul pole for his fourth homer of the season. The homer brought home Pavin Smith on base and expanded the lead to 5-1.

After Barons designated hitter Micker Adolfo doubled to lead off the second and came home to score one batter later on an RBI double from Blake Rutherford to make it a 3-1 deficit.

Barons second baseman Ramon Torres sharply hit a ball down the first base line in the third inning, scoring Ti'Quan Forbes from second to make it 5-2.

Forbes' infield single in the third extended his hitting streak to six consecutive games. Forbes led the Barons Monday with two hits.

Birmingham missed opportunities early on to make it more competitive. After Torres tripled, he tried to tag and score on a fly out to left by Laz Rivera. Baez made a strong throw home and gunned down Torres for the final out.

Yermin Mercedes led off the fourth inning with a double and was advanced to third one batter later, but back-to-back strikeouts by Adolfo and Rutherford stranded him to end the inning.

With Mercedes' double, he pushed his hitting streak to nine consecutive games. On the season, he and fellow catcher Alfredo Gonzalez lead a dangerous backstop combo. Both have combined to hit .388 on the season with 21 hits and eight RBI.

The Barons will now resume the series against the Generals at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday from Regions Field. Right-hander Felix Paulino (2-0, 2.65 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Barons and make his third start of the season.

