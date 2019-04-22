Connor Lien Named Southern League Player of the Week

April 22, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs announced on Monday morning that Mississippi Braves outfielder Connor Lien has been named Southern League Player of the Week for his performance during the week of April 15-21.

Lien, 25, earned Player of the Week after appearing in five games for the Mississippi Braves; recording a pair of multi-hit appearances as well as his third career multi-homer game with the M-Braves. Among qualified hitters this past week, Lien led the league in OPS (1.556) and slugging percentage (1.056) while trailing only teammate Drew Waters with 19 total bases. He also ranked among the league's best in batting average (.389, 5th), on-base percentage (.500, T-2nd), and runs scored (7, T-2nd).

This is Lien's first Southern League Player of the Week selection and first weekly award since receiving Carolina League Player of the Week in 2015.

The Atlanta Braves selected Lien in the 12th round of the 2012 MLB Amateur Draft out of Olympia High School in Orlando, Florida. He is in his fourth season with Mississippi.

Biloxi right-handed pitcher Trey Supak took home Pitcher of the Week honors.

The M-Braves will go for a second-straight series win tomorrow against the Biscuits at Trustmark Park. It's another 10:35 am contest with gates opening at Trustmark Park at 9:30 am. RHP Ian Anderson will make his fourth start for Mississippi against Montgomery's Arturo Reyes. Coverage will begin at 10:20 am on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, and MiLB.tv.

Tuesday's Promotions:

School Day Matinee - The M-Braves will entertain local school kids with one of our annual Education Day games.

Tupelo Tuesday - "Ain't Nothin But a 2-for-1 Dog" courtesy of Polk's Meat Products. 16 oz fountain sodas are also 2-for-1. Fans can exchange their Polk's Meat products label at the Trustmark Park Box Office for 2-for-1 tickets for all Tuesday home games (excludes Suite and Club Level tickets).

The homestand concludes with a First Responders Wednesday on April 24 with first pitch at 6:35 pm. For tickets visit mississippibraves.com/tickets or call 888-BRAVES4!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.