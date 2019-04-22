Lookouts Split in Twin Bill

April 22, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





The Lookouts fell behind early in the first game of the double header last night and failed to keep pace in a walk off loss 7-6. Jose Siri had a double and three run home run but it still wasn't enough for a win. The walk off single off the bat ofmCharcer Burks proved the Lookouts down fall. In game two, a loud down the line home run off the bat of Brently Bell gave the looks and early lead in the second game. Despit a comeback try by the Smokies it would be pitching that made the difference in the 4-2 win. Ryan Hendrix worked two shutout innings then turned it over to Alex Powers for the finish. The early lead stood tall in the split. In game four the lookouts send RHP-Tejay Antone (1-1, 3.71) up against RHP-Cory Abbott(1-0,1.65). Game time is for 7:00 and can be heard on 98.1 The Lake and at MiLB.com at 6:45.

