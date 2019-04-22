Mike Montgomery Expected to Make Rehab Start Monday Night

April 22, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





SEVIERVILLE - Cubs pitcher, Mike Montgomery is expected to make a rehab start for the Smokies on Monday, April 22nd against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The Smokies are set to play a scheduled doubleheader against the Lookouts on Monday evening at Smokies Stadium, with the first game beginning at 5:30 PM. Montgomery is expected to make the start in game one of the scheduled doubleheader.

The Cubs acquired Montgomery in 2016, and has made a significant impact with the Cubs since joining the club. Montgomery recorded the save in the final game of the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians, securing the first World Series Championship for the Cubs in 108 years. Montgomery has a lifetime ERA of 3.68 for both the Mariners and the Cubs.

Gates are set to open at 5:00 PM for the doubleheader at Smokies Stadium on Monday evening.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.