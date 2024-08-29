Show Receives Angola National Team Call-Up

August 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas midfielder Show has been called up for Angola's men's national team Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches versus Ghana and Sudan. Angola continues its qualification journey on Thursday, September 5 versus Ghana at 11 AM CT from Baba Yara Sport Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana. Angola will then play Sudan on Monday, September 9 at 2 PM CT from 11 de Novembro Stadium in Belas, Angola.

Show made his MLS debut in Dallas' 4-3 win on August 24 versus D.C. United. Show finished the match with a team-high 95.9% passing accuracy and created a chance on goal. Show was acquired on loan from Maccabi Haifa on July 22, 2024. With Maccabi Haifa, Show played 31 times across Ligat ha'Al, Gavia HaMedinah, UEFA Europa League, and the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Since making his senior team debut in 2018, Show has registered 39 appearances. Show last appeared for Angola in June for Angola's World Cup qualifying matches of the June FIFA Window against Eswatini and Cameroon.

