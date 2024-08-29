Sounders FC Falls 1-0 to LAFC in 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals

August 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC's Maxime Chanot and Sergi Palencia and Seattle Sounders FC's Paul Rothrock in action

TUKWILA, WASH. - Sounders FC fell 1-0 to LAFC on Wednesday evening at Starfire Stadium, ending its 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run in the Semifinals. Denis Bouanga scored the game's lone goal with a second-half penalty kick, as LAFC advances to face Sporting Kansas City in the Final. The result marked Seattle's second-ever defeat at Starfire Stadium, last falling at the Tukwila venue in the 2015 U.S. Open Cup Fourth Round. Brian Schmetzer's side turns its attention back to MLS regular season play on Saturday, August 31 against Cascadia rival Portland Timbers at Providence Park (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

Sounders FC's 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run comes to an end in the Semifinals. LAFC is set to host Sporting Kansas City in the tournament Final next month.

Seattle is now 26-8-6 all-time in U.S. Open Cup play, including a 21-3-3 record at home.

This marked Sounders FC's second-ever loss at Starfire Stadium, and the first in regulation. Seattle last fell at Starfire in the 2015 U.S. Open Cup Fourth Round to the Portland Timbers in extra time.

Andrew Thomas started in goal this evening, continuing his run in 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Thomas started each of Seattle's previous three matches in the tournament against Louisville City SC, Phoenix Rising FC and Sacramento Republic FC.

This marked the fourth meeting between Sounders FC and LAFC this season across all competitions, including a pair of MLS regular-season games and the Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals. LAFC won all three previous matchups this season.

Sounders FC is one of three MLS teams (Chicago Fire, Sporting Kansas City) to have won the U.S. Open Cup four times (2009-2011, 2014). Los Maccabi Los Angeles and Bethlehem Steel hold the all-time record with five titles, although both teams are no longer operational.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 - LAFC 1

Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Venue: Starfire Stadium

Referee: Ricardo Fierro

Assistants: Cory Richardson, Matthew Nelson

Fourth Official: Christopher Calderon

VAR: Kevin Stott

Attendance: 4,109

Weather: 65 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Denis Bouanga (penalty) 83'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

LAFC - Aaron Long (caution) 45'+1'

SEA - Yeimar (caution) 50'

SEA - Pedro de la Vega (caution) 81'

SEA - Alex Roldan (caution) 83'

LAFC - Sergei Palencia (caution) 90'+3'

LAFC - Denis Bouanga (caution) 90'+4'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan (Georgi Minoungou 84'), Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, João Paulo (Raúl Ruidíaz 79'), Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock (Pedro de la Vega 75'); Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Nathan, Raúl Ruidíaz, Josh Atencio, Reed Baker-Whiting

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 16

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 3

Saves: 1

Los Angeles FC - Hugo Lloris; Eddie Segura, Maxime Chanot, Aaron Long; Francisco Palencia, Lewis O'Brien, Timothy Tillman (Ilie Sanchez 68'), Omar Campos (Ryan Hollingshead 87'), Cristian Olivera (Mateusz Bogusz 68'), Denis Bouanga; Kei Kamara

Substitutes not used: Thomas Hasal, Erik Duenas, Nathan Ordaz, David Martinez

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 16

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 1

- SOUNDERS FC -

