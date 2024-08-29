Carl Sainté Receives Haiti National Team Call-Up
August 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas midfielder Carl Sainté has been called up to Haiti's men's national team Concacaf Nations League matches versus Puerto Rico and Sint Maarten. Haiti starts its Nations League journey on Friday, September 6 versus Puerto Rico at 7 PM CT and will play Sint Maarten on Monday, September 9 at 4 PM CT. The matches will be played at José Antonio Figueroa Freyre stadium in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico.
Since making his senior team debut in 2022, Sainté has registered 17 appearances. Sainté appeared in Haiti's World Cup qualifying matches of the June FIFA Window against Saint Lucia and Barbados.
Sainté signed with FC Dallas on March 19, 2024 and made his MLS debut on April 20, 2024 versus the Colorado Rapids. Since then, Sainté has made nine additional appearances for FC Dallas across all competitions.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 29, 2024
- Carl Sainté Receives Haiti National Team Call-Up - FC Dallas
- Know Before You Go: Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United: Saturday, August 31 at 7:30PM - Charlotte FC
- Show Receives Angola National Team Call-Up - FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF Announce Polkadot as the Club's Official Global Training Partner - Inter Miami CF
- LAFC Defeats Seattle 1-0 to Advance to U.S. Open Cup Final - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Falls 1-0 to LAFC in 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sporting KC to Play LAFC in U.S. Open Cup Final - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- Carl Sainté Receives Haiti National Team Call-Up
- Show Receives Angola National Team Call-Up
- Maarten Paes Receives Indonesia National Team Call-Up
- National Soccer Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Semifinalists for Veteran, Builder Ballots
- FC Dallas Announces Kick Childhood Cancer Initiatives for September