Carl Sainté Receives Haiti National Team Call-Up

August 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas midfielder Carl Sainté has been called up to Haiti's men's national team Concacaf Nations League matches versus Puerto Rico and Sint Maarten. Haiti starts its Nations League journey on Friday, September 6 versus Puerto Rico at 7 PM CT and will play Sint Maarten on Monday, September 9 at 4 PM CT. The matches will be played at José Antonio Figueroa Freyre stadium in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico.

Since making his senior team debut in 2022, Sainté has registered 17 appearances. Sainté appeared in Haiti's World Cup qualifying matches of the June FIFA Window against Saint Lucia and Barbados.

Sainté signed with FC Dallas on March 19, 2024 and made his MLS debut on April 20, 2024 versus the Colorado Rapids. Since then, Sainté has made nine additional appearances for FC Dallas across all competitions.

