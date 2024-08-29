Know Before You Go: Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United: Saturday, August 31 at 7:30PM

August 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







MATCHDAY TIMELINE

Ticket Office: 3:30PM

Supporters Tailgate: 3:30PM (McNinch Lot)

Parking Lots Open: 4:00PM

STM Early Entry: 5:30PM (available only at the Blue Cross NC East Gate)

Team Store: 6:00PM (Access from inside stadium only)

Will be open for STMs during Early Entry

Will be open from 12:00PM-4:30PM (access from outside the stadium)

Gates Open: 6:00PM

Supporters March: 6:15PM

Warm-Ups: 6:50PM

Pre-Match Show: 7:30PM - Be in your seats early for the party!

FLAGS UP - 7:32PM

Be ready to wave those 35,000 flags as we welcome the players to the pitch

Foil flags will be distributed to fans upon entry at gates

Coronation

Welcome Charlotte royalty to the party!

The Fortress Video

The Queen has returned

National Anthem

The tradition continues, join the Supporters in singing of the National Anthem

Kickoff: 7:40PM

Please have your mobile ticket ready to display upon entry to your seats.

FLAGS UP. CROWNS UP.

Be in your seats EARLY to particpate in FLAGS UP! Let's make our home a Black & Blue FORTRESS!

Wave those 35,000 flags at 7:32PM as players enter the pitch

Flags Up again at kickoff

Foil flags will be distributed to fans at stadium gate entry

FAN ACTIVITIES FOR ALL

As you're making your way to the stadium, be sure to stop by the Carolina Ford Dealers activation for giveaways at the corner of S. Graham St. and Mint St. or catch them on the concourse inside the North Gate!

The Great Clips hairspray station will be back on Legends Row before the match! Elevate your matchday look with hairspray, select giveaways, and score coupons for your next Great Clips visit (while supplies last).

Visit Thompson Child & Family Focus located outside section 105 to learn more about their work in the community.

PREMATCH ENTERTAINMENT

US National Anthem: Led By: Austin McNeil

Join the Supporters in singing the National Anthem

Color Guard: York Comprehensive High School NJROTC

Matchday DJ: DJ Fannie Mae

Coronation: Be in your seats to welcome Charlotte royalty to the party!

The Fortress Video: The Queen has returned.

KICKING CHILDHOOD CANCER

CLTFC's KCC top is now available in the team store and online.

Show your support and get ready for KCC night on August 31st.

BUY NOW

TEAM STORE HOURS

CONCESSIONS SPECIALS: AUGUST 31, 2024

120 Uptown Market

Buffalo Bacon Dog:

Bacon Wrapped Footlong Dog, Roasted Garlic Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Slaw

Buffalo Bacon Cheeseburger:

Roasted Garlic Buffalo Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar & Blue Cheese Slaw

326 Chef Special

Smoked Pork Loin Sandwich:

Shaved Pork Loin, Georgia Peach & Bacon Chutney, Creamy Slaw On A Fresh Local Pretzel Bun Served With Sweet Potato Fries

306 Gnam Gnam Gelato

Gnam Gnam Soft Serve Gelato Ice Cream:

8 oz Regular Cup, Waffle Cone and Toppings

Now Serving Ready To Drink Cocktails Located at All Bars and Markets:

High Noon

Cutwater

Nutrl

Sensory Inclusion Program

Bank of America Stadium has partnered with KultureCity to become Sensory Inclusive Certified. Sensory kits are available for check out at all Guest Relations Booths. Guests can also download the free KultureCity App to view what sensory features are available and access a visual preview of what to expect while enjoying a visit to Bank of America Stadium.

LOOKING FOR MATCHDAY PARKING?

Parking is available for purchase ahead of matchday, as well as on matchday. View parking options below.

MATCHDAY PARKING INFO

MOBILE TICKETS

Entering the stadium just got quicker! All entry points will allow you to conveniently tap to enter via your mobile wallet or scan the barcode in your Charlotte FC app.

All users, both PSL holders and single-match ticket buyers, can access and manage their tickets through the  official Charlotte FC app. For your check-in experience to be as smooth as possible, please access your tickets prior to arrival and be prepared to show your mobile ticket at the gate. CLICK HERE for more information.

*Fans sitting on the 500 level can access seating from the North ramps and escalators. Upper bowl access from the south side of the stadium will be closed.

REMINDER: Download the Charlotte FC app on your phone/tablet and make sure it's updated to the current version.

CAN'T MAKE IT? GIVE BACK AND DONATE YOUR TICKETS

Season Ticket Members and ticket-holders can donate ticket(s) through VetTix if they can't make the match for a veteran, active military member, or any family members to attend.

