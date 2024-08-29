Minnesota United Academy Announces 2024-2025 MLS Next Schedule and Age Group Shifts
August 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - MNUFC Academy, presented by Allina Health, announced today the schedules for the MLS NEXT 2024/25 season. All three of the Loons youth teams begin regular-season action next weekend, starting with games against Midwest United on Saturday, Sept. 7 on Field 49 at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota. Additionally, and in conjunction with MLS NEXT, MNUFC's Academy announced a Pro Player Pathway evolution within its structure, shifting to field U15, U16 and U18 teams starting this season.
"We continue to be excited about the growth of our Academy and the groups we have in place as we approach the new Academy season," said Minnesota United Head of Development and Player Pathway Amos Magee. "We have a lot of continuity in our coaching staff heading into this year, which is set to positively impact our youth space this season. There will continue to be a much closer relationship with our second team, MNUFC2, along with opportunities for Academy players and coaches to gain valuable experience at that level. This is a reflection of a new, closely integrated development system within the club and is an exciting time for players, staff, our club and Minnesota soccer as a whole."
MNUFC's Academy - which previously fielded U17 and U19 teams - will now shift and compete at the U16 and U18 levels. The U15 team remains the same within these new age group designations. Designed to improve the player pathway by optimizing the transition from the academy level to MLS NEXT Pro, this shift results from comprehensive analysis, including input from Chief Soccer Officers, Academy Directors, and coaches throughout the MLS ecosystem.
The new pathway will create greater alignment by providing a higher level of competition for all MLS NEXT players prior to signing professionally, playing in college, or pursuing other opportunities. The additional year will provide MLS clubs more opportunity to establish clear and effective development paths for each player.
"Collectively with teams across MLS, we agreed and found that the jump from the U15 to the U17 team is challenging for many players that fall within the 16-year-old group. The gap, in a similar nature, is not as difficult between U17 and U19, but it still exists," said Magee. "Our U15 side is one we have put a lot of effort into building, and we are already seeing success with their progress and have players showing real growth. Our Academy continues to grow, and we see this as the pathway that will set up our players and staff as best as possible to succeed within their soccer careers."
All MNUFC Academy games are open to the public and fans are encouraged to come support the players at home matches throughout the regular season. For next Saturday's opening matches, the U18s will play at 9:00 a.m., the U16s at 11:00 a.m. and the U15s at 1:00 p.m. CT.
Each Academy team will play a slate of games comprised of both league play and MLS NEXT Flex competitions, which provide the squads paths to qualifying for larger, national tournaments throughout the season. These tournaments include MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, the Generation adidas Cup and the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs & Showcase.
Minnesota United Academy's regular-season matches, seen listed below, consist of primarily regionally-based opponents across two playing periods: The first half of the campaign will run during the Autumn season from September through November of 2024. After a winter break, the 2024/25 season will continue its second half, running from February until May of 2025.
Key Matchups & Dates
Season Opener vs. Midwest United | Sept. 7; Blaine, Minnesota
U15, U16, U18 at Columbus Crew | October 19; Columbus, Ohio
MLS NEXT Fest | Dec. 6-11; Indio, California
U15, U16, U18 vs. Indy Eleven | March 15, 2025; Blaine, Minnesota
Generation adidas Cup | April 12-20, 2025; Bradenton, Florida
MLS NEXT Flex | May 9-13, 2025; Boyds, Maryland
MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs & Showcase | TBD
Below are the MNUFC Academy 2024/25 schedules, with dates, times and locations subject to change throughout the season:
U15
September 7 vs. Midwest United
September 14 at Shattuck St. Mary's
September 21 vs. Chicago Fire FC
September 28 at St. Louis CITY SC
September 29 at Lou Fusz Athletic
October 5 at Michigan Wolves
October 6 at Michigan Jaguars
October 19 at Columbus Crew
October 20 at Cincinnati United
October 26 at SC Wave
October 27 at Bavarian United
November 2 vs. Sockers FC
November 3 vs. Bavarian United
November 9 at Chicago Fire FC
November 10 at FC United
November 16 vs. Vardar SC
November 17 vs. SC Wave
November 23 vs. St. Louis CITY SC
February 22 vs. St. Louis Scott Gallagher
March 8 at FC Cincinnati
March 9 at St. Louis Scott Gallagher
March 15 vs. Indy Eleven
March 16 vs. Hoosier Premier
March 23 vs. FC United
March 29 vs. Bavarian United
May 4 vs. Shattuck St. Mary's
May 17 vs. Lou Fusz
May 31 at Sockers FC
U16
September 7 vs. Midwest United
September 14 at Shattuck St. Mary's
September 21 vs. Chicago Fire FC
September 28 at St. Louis CITY SC
September 29 at Lou Fusz Athletic
October 5 at Michigan Wolves
October 6 at Michigan Jaguars
October 19 at Columbus Crew
October 20 at FC Cincinnati
November 2 vs. Sockers FC
November 3 vs. Bavarian United
November 9 at Chicago Fire FC
November 16 vs. Vardar SC
November 17 vs. SC Wave
November 23 vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Februray 22 vs. St. Louis Scott Gallagher
February 23 vs. St. Louis CITY SC
March 1 at Houston Dynamo
March 2 at FC Dallas
March 8 at FC Cincinnati
March 9 at Columbus Crew
March 15 vs. Indy Eleven
March 16 vs. Hoosier Premier
March 22 vs. Sporting Kansas City
March 23 vs. FC United
March 29 vs. Columbus Crew
May 3 vs. Austin FC
May 4 vs. FC Cincinnati
May 31 at Chicago Fire FC
U18
Date Opponent
September 7 vs. Midwest United
September 14 at Shattuck St. Mary's
September 21 vs. Chicago Fire FC
September 28 at St. Louis CITY SC
September 29 at Lou Fusz Athletic
October 5 at Michigan Wolves
October 6 at Michigan Jaguars
October 19 at Columbus Crew
October 20 at FC Cincinnati
November 2 vs. Sockers FC
November 3 vs. Bavarian United
November 9 at Chicago Fire FC
November 16 vs. Vardar SC
November 17 vs. SC Wave
November 23 vs. St. Louis CITY SC
February 22 vs. St. Louis Scott Gallagher
February 23 vs. St. Louis CITY SC
March 1 at Houston Dynamo
March 2 at FC Dallas
March 8 at FC Cincinnati
March 9 at Columbus Crew
March 15 vs. Indy Eleven
March 16 vs. Hoosier Premier
March 22 vs. Sporting Kansas City
March 23 vs. FC United
March 29 vs. Columbus Crew
May 3 vs. Austin FC
May 4 vs. FC Cincinnati
May 31 at Chicago Fire FC
