Minnesota United Academy Announces 2024-2025 MLS Next Schedule and Age Group Shifts

August 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - MNUFC Academy, presented by Allina Health, announced today the schedules for the MLS NEXT 2024/25 season. All three of the Loons youth teams begin regular-season action next weekend, starting with games against Midwest United on Saturday, Sept. 7 on Field 49 at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota. Additionally, and in conjunction with MLS NEXT, MNUFC's Academy announced a Pro Player Pathway evolution within its structure, shifting to field U15, U16 and U18 teams starting this season.

"We continue to be excited about the growth of our Academy and the groups we have in place as we approach the new Academy season," said Minnesota United Head of Development and Player Pathway Amos Magee. "We have a lot of continuity in our coaching staff heading into this year, which is set to positively impact our youth space this season. There will continue to be a much closer relationship with our second team, MNUFC2, along with opportunities for Academy players and coaches to gain valuable experience at that level. This is a reflection of a new, closely integrated development system within the club and is an exciting time for players, staff, our club and Minnesota soccer as a whole."

MNUFC's Academy - which previously fielded U17 and U19 teams - will now shift and compete at the U16 and U18 levels. The U15 team remains the same within these new age group designations. Designed to improve the player pathway by optimizing the transition from the academy level to MLS NEXT Pro, this shift results from comprehensive analysis, including input from Chief Soccer Officers, Academy Directors, and coaches throughout the MLS ecosystem.

The new pathway will create greater alignment by providing a higher level of competition for all MLS NEXT players prior to signing professionally, playing in college, or pursuing other opportunities. The additional year will provide MLS clubs more opportunity to establish clear and effective development paths for each player.

"Collectively with teams across MLS, we agreed and found that the jump from the U15 to the U17 team is challenging for many players that fall within the 16-year-old group. The gap, in a similar nature, is not as difficult between U17 and U19, but it still exists," said Magee. "Our U15 side is one we have put a lot of effort into building, and we are already seeing success with their progress and have players showing real growth. Our Academy continues to grow, and we see this as the pathway that will set up our players and staff as best as possible to succeed within their soccer careers."

All MNUFC Academy games are open to the public and fans are encouraged to come support the players at home matches throughout the regular season. For next Saturday's opening matches, the U18s will play at 9:00 a.m., the U16s at 11:00 a.m. and the U15s at 1:00 p.m. CT.

Each Academy team will play a slate of games comprised of both league play and MLS NEXT Flex competitions, which provide the squads paths to qualifying for larger, national tournaments throughout the season. These tournaments include MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, the Generation adidas Cup and the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs & Showcase.

Minnesota United Academy's regular-season matches, seen listed below, consist of primarily regionally-based opponents across two playing periods: The first half of the campaign will run during the Autumn season from September through November of 2024. After a winter break, the 2024/25 season will continue its second half, running from February until May of 2025.

Key Matchups & Dates

Season Opener vs. Midwest United | Sept. 7; Blaine, Minnesota

U15, U16, U18 at Columbus Crew | October 19; Columbus, Ohio

MLS NEXT Fest | Dec. 6-11; Indio, California

U15, U16, U18 vs. Indy Eleven | March 15, 2025; Blaine, Minnesota

Generation adidas Cup | April 12-20, 2025; Bradenton, Florida

MLS NEXT Flex | May 9-13, 2025; Boyds, Maryland

MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs & Showcase | TBD

Below are the MNUFC Academy 2024/25 schedules, with dates, times and locations subject to change throughout the season:

U15

September 7 vs. Midwest United

September 14 at Shattuck St. Mary's

September 21 vs. Chicago Fire FC

September 28 at St. Louis CITY SC

September 29 at Lou Fusz Athletic

October 5 at Michigan Wolves

October 6 at Michigan Jaguars

October 19 at Columbus Crew

October 20 at Cincinnati United

October 26 at SC Wave

October 27 at Bavarian United

November 2 vs. Sockers FC

November 3 vs. Bavarian United

November 9 at Chicago Fire FC

November 10 at FC United

November 16 vs. Vardar SC

November 17 vs. SC Wave

November 23 vs. St. Louis CITY SC

February 22 vs. St. Louis Scott Gallagher

March 8 at FC Cincinnati

March 9 at St. Louis Scott Gallagher

March 15 vs. Indy Eleven

March 16 vs. Hoosier Premier

March 23 vs. FC United

March 29 vs. Bavarian United

May 4 vs. Shattuck St. Mary's

May 17 vs. Lou Fusz

May 31 at Sockers FC

U16

September 7 vs. Midwest United

September 14 at Shattuck St. Mary's

September 21 vs. Chicago Fire FC

September 28 at St. Louis CITY SC

September 29 at Lou Fusz Athletic

October 5 at Michigan Wolves

October 6 at Michigan Jaguars

October 19 at Columbus Crew

October 20 at FC Cincinnati

November 2 vs. Sockers FC

November 3 vs. Bavarian United

November 9 at Chicago Fire FC

November 16 vs. Vardar SC

November 17 vs. SC Wave

November 23 vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Februray 22 vs. St. Louis Scott Gallagher

February 23 vs. St. Louis CITY SC

March 1 at Houston Dynamo

March 2 at FC Dallas

March 8 at FC Cincinnati

March 9 at Columbus Crew

March 15 vs. Indy Eleven

March 16 vs. Hoosier Premier

March 22 vs. Sporting Kansas City

March 23 vs. FC United

March 29 vs. Columbus Crew

May 3 vs. Austin FC

May 4 vs. FC Cincinnati

May 31 at Chicago Fire FC

U18

Date Opponent

September 7 vs. Midwest United

September 14 at Shattuck St. Mary's

September 21 vs. Chicago Fire FC

September 28 at St. Louis CITY SC

September 29 at Lou Fusz Athletic

October 5 at Michigan Wolves

October 6 at Michigan Jaguars

October 19 at Columbus Crew

October 20 at FC Cincinnati

November 2 vs. Sockers FC

November 3 vs. Bavarian United

November 9 at Chicago Fire FC

November 16 vs. Vardar SC

November 17 vs. SC Wave

November 23 vs. St. Louis CITY SC

February 22 vs. St. Louis Scott Gallagher

February 23 vs. St. Louis CITY SC

March 1 at Houston Dynamo

March 2 at FC Dallas

March 8 at FC Cincinnati

March 9 at Columbus Crew

March 15 vs. Indy Eleven

March 16 vs. Hoosier Premier

March 22 vs. Sporting Kansas City

March 23 vs. FC United

March 29 vs. Columbus Crew

May 3 vs. Austin FC

May 4 vs. FC Cincinnati

May 31 at Chicago Fire FC

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.