Cintas Expands Partnership at TQL Stadium

August 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati announced today the continued partnership with Cintas. They are one of the original sponsors of FC Cincinnati and most recently became the naming rights partner for the Field Lounge when TQL Stadium opened in 2021. Cintas has signed an agreement to become the VIP Entry naming partner and the second-floor suites entitlement partner at TQL Stadium. The VIP Entry will remain at the same location with new branding.

The Cintas VIP Entry, located on the west side of the TQL Stadium welcomes suite holders as well as ticket holders to several premium clubs and private spaces. The second-floor suites level entitlement will highlight the Cintas logo and branding on the two luxury suite levels.

"We are pleased to expand our decade-long partnership with Cintas with high visibility among our premium spaces," said Jeff Berding, President & Co-CEO, FC Cincinnati. "Cintas has been with us since FCC was founded through the opening of TQL Stadium. Their ongoing support is important to the success of FC Cincinnati as we continue to deliver an exceptional matchday experience for families and fans across the region."

"We are excited to extend our long-standing partnership with FC Cincinnati and support the local community through our involvement, said Todd Schneider, Cintas President and CEO. "TQL Stadium is a world-class facility where we can host customers, employee-partners and key community events such as the National Fallen Firefighters Association 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb each year. We look forward to many more years of collaboration and community engagement."

