Memory of Juan Manuel Izquierdo Viana to be Honored Pregame Before International Friendly at Chase Stadium
August 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
In the run-up to this Sunday's international friendly match between the national teams of Uruguay and Guatemala at Chase Stadium, a tribute to the memory of Juan Manuel Izquierdo Viana will be paid, as fans will be invited to join in a moment of silence in solidarity with his family and loved ones.
