Memory of Juan Manuel Izquierdo Viana to be Honored Pregame Before International Friendly at Chase Stadium

August 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







In the run-up to this Sunday's international friendly match between the national teams of Uruguay and Guatemala at Chase Stadium, a tribute to the memory of Juan Manuel Izquierdo Viana will be paid, as fans will be invited to join in a moment of silence in solidarity with his family and loved ones.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.