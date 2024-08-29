Inter Miami CF to Face Chicago Fire FC on the Road this Saturday

August 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (17W-4L-5D, 56 points) will travel this weekend for a road matchup against Chicago Fire FC (6W-12L-8D, 26 points) on Saturday, Aug. 31. Kick off at Soldier Field is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Kick Childhood Cancer adidas Pre-Match Tops

Starting on Saturday in Chicago and through the games in the month of September, Inter Miami players will be donning Kick Childhood Cancer adidas Pre-Match Jerseys during pregame and warmups on game days.

Where to Watch

All matches will feature both English and Spanish-language announcers, while matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

All matches will feature both English and Spanish-language announcers, while matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Playoffs Clinched

Inter Miami earned a 2-0 win at home at Chase Stadium over FC Cincinnati last Saturday night to clinch the team's Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs berth with eight regular season fixtures to spare. Notably, Inter Miami became the third-fastest team to secure a spot in the postseason in a 34-game MLS season, doing so within just 26 games; Inter Miami joins LAFC (25 games in 2022 and 2019) and Cincinnati (26 in 2023).

Additionally, forward Luis Suárez starred on the night, bagging a brace and breaking two Club records: his first goal was the fastest in team history and he also set a new record for most single-season goals across all competitions.

MLS Player of the Matchday and Team of the Matchday Honors

Suárez earned Player of the Matchday honors for matchday 29 following his sterling offensive performance in the record-breaking 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati.

This is the third time Suárez has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra this season (Matchdays 3 and 5), joining teammate Lionel Messi and Real Salt Lake forward Cristian 'Chicho' Arango as the only players to do so. Inter Miami is the first team in MLS history to have two different players win the MLS Player of the Matchday honor at least three times in a single season.

Additionally, Suárez, midfielder Sergio Busquets and goalkeeper Drake Callender were named to the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for the week 29 of the 2024 regular season. The trio earned TOTM honors following their stellar performances on Saturday night to help Inter Miami defeat FC Cincinnati Chase Stadium to become the first team in the league to clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs berth.

Inter Miami in 2024 MLS Regular Season

Inter Miami will visit Chicago currently sitting first in the Supporters' Shield Standings with 56 points (four points ahead of the team in second place) and leading the league in goals with a total 58 goals (five more than the next team).

Suárez leads the team in goals with 14 and is tied for fourth place amongst the league's top scorers this regular season. Captain Lionel Messi, meanwhile, leads the team in assists with 13 and is third amongst the top assist providers this MLS campaign.

Player Records and Milestones

Forward Leonardo Campana and Messi are the two active leading scorers in Club history, with Campana having 29 across all competitions (25 in MLS) and Messi 25 (13 in MLS). Campana is tied with former striker Gonzalo HiguaiÃÂn (who scored all 29 goals for Inter Miami in MLS play) as the leading scorers in Club history. Versatile attacker Robert Taylor, meanwhile, leads the team with the most assists in Club history with 21 across all competitions (14 in MLS), followed by Messi with 20 (15 in MLS).

Callender and Taylor are the players with most appearances for Inter Miami with 105 and 103 across all competitions respectively. In terms of MLS appearances, Callender and Taylor are tied for most appearances with 83 (one in playoffs). Additiionally, Campana is the third player with most games for Inter Miami with 92 across all compeitions and is nearing the 100 appearance milestone.

Previously Against Chicago Fire FC

Inter Miami and Chicago Fire will be facing each other for the eighth time. The Club has recorded two wins, four losses and a draw in the previous encounters.

The teams recently matched up just over a month ago, with Inter Miami earning a 2-1 win at Chase Stadium in regular season action on July 20.

Familiar Faces

Saturday's meeting may present a reunion for a former Inter Miami player. Current Chicago Fire winger Ariel Lassiter may face his former side after being an Inter Miami player in 2022 and 2023.

Scouting Chicago Fire FC

Chicago will host Inter Miami after most recently tying 2-2 at home against New York City FC last Saturday. In all, the Illinois-based side has recorded six wins, 12 losses and eight draws for a total 26 points and sits 13th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Forward Hugo Cuypers leads Chicago in goals this regular season with 10, while midfielder Maren Haile-Selassie is the team's top assist provider with six.

