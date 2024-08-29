Charlotte FC U-16 Academy Team Beats European Powerhouse PSG's Academy in Friendly
August 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte FC's U-16 Academy team had the unique opportunity to test their skills against Paris Saint-Germain's U-16 squad at PSG's world-class facilities in a friendly match. Charlotte emerged victorious with a thrilling 3-2 win over one of the most esteemed academies globally, known for developing talents such as Adrien Rabiot, Mike Maignan, and Xavi Simons. The goals for Charlotte were netted by Carsyn Hall, Franco Jaimes, and Wyatt Holt.
This victory adds to an already impressive run for CLTFC's Academy. The U-17 team recently reached the 2024 MLS Next Cup Final, defeating prestigious academies like Inter Miami and Barcelona Residency Academy along the way. Earlier in the year, the U-15 squad made it to the knockout stages of the Generation adidas Cup, narrowly missing out in a penalty shootout against the eventual champions, Toulouse's academy.
The Carolinas have long been recognized as a hotbed of soccer talent, and the outstanding performances from Charlotte FC's Academy this year have only reinforced that reputation. With results like these, the Academy enters the 2024/25 season with even greater confidence and momentum as they prepare for their upcoming campaign in the coming weeks.
