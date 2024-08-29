Inter Miami CF Announce Polkadot as the Club's Official Global Training Partner

August 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami announced today a major partnership with Polkadot, a leading blockchain software platform, becoming the Club's Global Training Partner.

Inter Miami's First Team training kit will showcase the Polkadot logo front and center on all training tops, debuting at training before the Club's away match on Saturday, August 31 versus Chicago Fire FC. In addition, all players and technical staff will sport the Polkadot-branded training tops during official team training sessions at Inter Miami's state-of-the-art Florida Blue Training Center, on the road, and throughout pre-match warm-ups.

Launched in 2020 by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood, Polkadot is a digital platform designed to build a more inclusive and transparent internet, where power and decision-making are in the hands of its users. Polkadot utilizes a public governance platform to empower its community of 1.3 million members to directly control all steps of the decision-making process, even when it comes to the largest global marketing initiatives.

As a Main Partner, Polkadot will engage Inter Miami's passionate fanbase through interactive fan zone activations, prominent branding at the training center, and dynamic digital campaigns. As part of the alliance, Polkadot will have a visible presence throughout Chase Stadium with major signage on the interior and exterior, and showcase the network's brand on key visuals with LEDs and other stadium signage.

Chrissy Hill, CLO & interim COO of Parity Technologies, Polkadot's leading technical contributor, said: "We're thrilled the innovative Polkadot community is continuing its strong commitment to the future of entertainment with its sponsorship of Inter Miami. Knowing this team of global soccer superstars will soon wear the brand we love and support on their jerseys is beyond exciting."

"Partnering with Polkadot as our Global Training Partner is a natural fit for Inter Miami," said Euan Warren, Inter Miami Vice President of Partnerships. "Our shared vision for innovation makes this a collaboration that will resonate with our fans worldwide."

As a leader in enabling interoperability between blockchains, Polkadot views this major partnership as a prime opportunity to engage with Inter Miami CF's global fanbase and demonstrate its dedication to innovation and excellence. Polkadot served as the primary sponsor for Conor Daly's car at the Indy500 in May 2024 and is also the Official Blockchain Partner for Heroic Esports.

Fans and followers of both Inter Miami CF and Polkadot are encouraged to stay tuned for exciting initiatives and activations.

