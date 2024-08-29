A New Chapter Begins: Pep Biel's First Impressions of Charlotte FC

August 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

In a whirlwind turn of events, Pep Biel, Charlotte FC's newest attacking midfielder and the wearer of the prestigious number 10 jersey, found himself making his debut for Charlotte FC after less than a week with his new team. After just a few training sessions and extra travel related to his visa process, he walked onto the field in the second half against the New York Red Bulls.

Now, sitting in front of reporters a few days later for his introductory press conference, the Spaniard finally had a chance to breathe and reflect on the experience.

"My feeling was that it was very nice to be able to play some minutes on Saturday," Biel said. "It was a couple difficult days, but I was so excited to be able to play."

For Biel, the move to Charlotte FC was more than just a new professional challenge; it was a chance to revitalize his career and experience something entirely different from his time in Europe. He was immediately struck by the energy and passion of the fans at Bank of America Stadium.

"It [playing in Bank of America Stadium] was amazing, it's a bit different to the atmosphere I played in Europe. I really like this atmosphere that we have, and I hope to enjoy it a lot of times."

The 27-year-old Spaniard's decision to join Charlotte FC wasn't just about the excitement of playing in a new league; it was about finding the right challenge.

"I needed a change in my life, and they proposed to come here, and showed me how they work and how they want to be. So, for me, it was a good challenge to come play here for this Club and do big things."

As Biel settles into his new surroundings, he's eager to showcase his flair and replicate the form he showed at FC Copenhagen. Biel was largely considered the best player in the Danish league before making the move to another European giant in Olympiacos.

He's primed to find that form again in Charlotte. It's just a matter of playing in the right role and enjoying his game again.

"[It's about] enjoying the time when I play. Playing in my position through the middle where I am free and feel better so that I can play my football."

Speaking of his role, Biel will shoulder the responsibility of creating and scoring goals. In his debut, he provided glimpses of that creative flair. He understands the responsibility he has as that catalyst for the team and is hoping to showcase that to fans.

"For me, it doesn't matter, I know there are a lot of big players, I'm one of them. So, I came here to show who I am."

Despite the sudden nature of his transfer, Biel arrived in Charlotte ready to contribute immediately.

"I'm ready. I did a whole preseason, and I'm ready to start the games and play."

His readiness and enthusiasm underscore his confidence in the decision to join Charlotte FC, despite having only a brief window to make up his mind. The decision to join the team came in the final moments of the MLS transfer window, leaving Biel with only a few hours to make one of the most significant decisions of his career.

Biel revealed on Wednesday that he had just five to six hours to decide and trusted his gut, believing it was the right move. That conviction was reaffirmed the moment he stepped onto the pitch, greeted by the roar of over 30,000 Charlotte fans.

"For me everything was new, but when I made the decision, I had the feeling it was the right decision for me. When I came here and saw everything, I think I will enjoy it here."

As he begins this new chapter with Charlotte FC, Biel is poised to be a key figure in the Club's pursuit of postseason success. With his talent, ambition, and excitement for the journey ahead, Pep Biel is ready to help the team reach that next level.

