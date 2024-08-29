LA Galaxy Forward Joseph Paintsil Called up for International Duty
August 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that forward Joseph Paintsil has been called up by the Ghanaian National Team during the upcoming international window for Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying matches.
Paintsil, 26, was named to the Ghanaian National Team that will play host to Angola at Baba Yara Sport Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana, in an Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying match on Thursday, Sept. 5 (9:00 a.m. PT), before facing off against Niger at Berkane Municipal Stadium in Berkane Morocco on Monday, Sept. 9 (8:00 a.m. PT). Paintsil has tallied two assists in 14 career appearances (9 starts) for Ghana.
In 23 appearances (21 starts) during the 2024 MLS Regular Season with the LA Galaxy, Paintsil has notched 17 goal contributions (8 goals, 9 assists). The Accrah, Ghana, native has recorded nine goals and nine assists in 26 matches played (24 starts) across all competitions for LA during the 2024 campaign.
Next up, the LA Galaxy travel to face St. Louis CITY SC at CITYPARK on Sunday, Sept. 1. The match on Sept. 1 kicks off at 11:45 a.m. PT and will be broadcasted for free on Apple TV and FOX.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 29, 2024
- A New Chapter Begins: Pep Biel's First Impressions of Charlotte FC - Charlotte FC
- MLS NEXT Evolves Pro Player Pathway, Announces Dates for 2024-25 Season - San Jose Earthquakes
- LA Galaxy Forward Joseph Paintsil Called up for International Duty - LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United Academy Announces 2024-2025 MLS Next Schedule and Age Group Shifts - Minnesota United FC
- MLS NEXT Evolves Pro Player Pathway, Announces Dates for 2024-25 Season - D.C. United
- Carl Sainté Receives Haiti National Team Call-Up - FC Dallas
- Know Before You Go: Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United: Saturday, August 31 at 7:30PM - Charlotte FC
- Show Receives Angola National Team Call-Up - FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF Announce Polkadot as the Club's Official Global Training Partner - Inter Miami CF
- LAFC Defeats Seattle 1-0 to Advance to U.S. Open Cup Final - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Falls 1-0 to LAFC in 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sporting KC to Play LAFC in U.S. Open Cup Final - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Forward Joseph Paintsil Called up for International Duty
- LA Galaxy Acquire First Round Pick in 2025 MLS SuperDraft and Conditional $50,000 in General Allocation Money from FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Earn 2-0 Shutout Victory Over Atlanta United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Atlanta United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, August 24
- LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Home Match against Atlanta United FC on Saturday, August 24