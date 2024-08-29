LA Galaxy Forward Joseph Paintsil Called up for International Duty

August 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that forward Joseph Paintsil has been called up by the Ghanaian National Team during the upcoming international window for Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying matches.

Paintsil, 26, was named to the Ghanaian National Team that will play host to Angola at Baba Yara Sport Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana, in an Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying match on Thursday, Sept. 5 (9:00 a.m. PT), before facing off against Niger at Berkane Municipal Stadium in Berkane Morocco on Monday, Sept. 9 (8:00 a.m. PT). Paintsil has tallied two assists in 14 career appearances (9 starts) for Ghana.

In 23 appearances (21 starts) during the 2024 MLS Regular Season with the LA Galaxy, Paintsil has notched 17 goal contributions (8 goals, 9 assists). The Accrah, Ghana, native has recorded nine goals and nine assists in 26 matches played (24 starts) across all competitions for LA during the 2024 campaign.

Next up, the LA Galaxy travel to face St. Louis CITY SC at CITYPARK on Sunday, Sept. 1. The match on Sept. 1 kicks off at 11:45 a.m. PT and will be broadcasted for free on Apple TV and FOX.

