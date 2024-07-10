Shields Dominates, Flores Homers In Patriots Matinee Win Over SeaWolves

July 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Rafael Flores of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases

(Somerset Patriots) Rafael Flores of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots downed the Erie SeaWolves 9-3 on Wednesday afternoon in game two of a six-game series at UPMC Park in Erie, PA.

LHP Ben Shields (7 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 8 K) earned his first Double-A win, hurling a career-long 7 IP of one-run ball. In his first two Double-A starts, Shields has allowed 1 ER over 12.1 IP (0.73 ERA) with 13 K and only 7 H. Over his last six starts between Somerset and High-A Hudson Valley since the start of June, Shields has pitched to a 1.61 ERA over 39 IP with 50 K/10 BB. Shields has struck out 5+ in each of his last seven starts.

1B Tyler Hardman (1-for-4, RBI, R, BB) got the scoring started with an RBI single in the 3rd. Hardman extended his season-long hit streak to ten games, over which he's batting .316 with 1 HR, 5 RBI, and 5 R.

DH Rafael Flores (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB) clubbed a three-run homer in the 3rd inning for his third Double-A blast, extending the lead to 5-0. Flores's homer traveled 427 ft on the eighth pitch off his at-bat. Flores has hit safely in four of his last five games with 2 HR over that span.

CF Spencer Jones (2-for-4, R, 3B, BB) tripled and scored, reaching base three times in the contest. The Yankees No. 2 prospect recorded his 17th multi-hit performance of the season.

C JC Escarra (2-for-4, RBI, R, 2B) extended the Patriots lead to 7-1 with an RBI double in the 8th. Escarra propelled his on-base streak to eight games and has a hit in seven of his last eight. Over his eight-game on-base streak, Escarra is batting .300 with 2 RBI, 5 XBH, and 6 R. On the road this season, Escarra owns a .864 OPS with 3 HR and 24 RBI, compared to a .541 OPS with 1 HR and 5 RBI at home.

RF Elijah Dunham (2-for-4, 2B, BB) set a Somerset Patriots Double-A era record, hitting safely in his 17thconsecutive game. Dunham also extended his on-base streak to 21 games, the longest streak by any Patriot this season. Dunham recorded his 14th multi-hit game of the season and fifth over his last eight games. Dunham has eight multi-hit games over his 21 game on-base streak. Before the hitting streak, Dunham was hitting .233/.344/.411 on the season with Somerset. He's now slashing .275/.358/.500 in 56 total games with the Patriots. Dunham has hit safely in 20 of his last 21 games during the on-base streak over which he's batting .349/.404/.663 with 5 HR, 18 RBI, 15 XBH, and 15 R since 6/13 @BNG. Against the SeaWolves this season, Dunham is batting .370 with 1 HR, 3 RBI, and a 1.045 OPS.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.