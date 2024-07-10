Clifford's Grand Slam, 2 HR, Career-High 6 RBIs Lead Ponies to 5th Straight Win

July 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Ryan Clifford hit the go-ahead grand slam as part of a five-run seventh inning, finishing with three hits, two home runs, and a career-high six RBIs as the Rumble Ponies defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 8-5 Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium. It's Binghamton's (7-6, 42-38) fifth straight victory, tying their season high.

Down 4-2 in the top of the seventh, the Ponies loaded the bases with none out against Dahian Santos (0-1), bringing Matt Rudick to the plate. Rudick blasted a single off the right-center field wall to bring home Nick Lorusso from third and cut the deficit to 4-3. Braydon Fisher came in to replace Santos, and the first batter he faced was Clifford. Clifford launched a 2-0 pitch over the right-center field wall for his second grand slam of his career to give Binghamton a 7-4 lead.

In the ninth, with the Rumble Ponies lead cut to 7-5, Clifford belted an opposite-field home run over the left field wall to extend the Ponies' lead to 8-5. Clifford added an RBI double down the right field line in the third inning that tied the game at two. Clifford finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored, with his team-leading 11th and 12th home runs of the year, and his first multi-homer game since joining the Mets organization.

In the bottom of the ninth, with a runner on first and one out and Zach Britton at the plate, Rudick made a tremendous sliding catch in foul territory down the right-field line to retire Britton for the second out. Rainer Nunez then singled to bring the tying run to the plate. With two on and two out with Cam Robinson on the mound, Rudick made a diving catch on an Alex De Jesus sinking liner to end the game.

Alex Ramírez began the game with a home run to left, his fourth of the year. He finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored.

Nolan Clenney (4-1) earned the win in relief and Robinson notched his first save of the year. Joander Suarez allowed two runs over five innings with one walk and seven strikeouts in the no decision.

Nick Lorusso started at first base in his Double-A debut and began the eighth inning with a single to right for the first hit of his Double-A career. Lorusso reached base three times on the night with two walks.

The Rumble Ponies continue their series against the Fisher Cats in Manchester on Thursday night, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 6:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Clifford's previous grand slam was as a member of the Astros organization on July 1, 2023 with High-A Asheville...Clifford has now reached base in 33 of his last 35 games and 38 of his last 41 games...Jaylen Palmer singled in the second inning to extend his hitting streak to six games...Kevin Parada had a multi-hit game.

##RUMBLE PONIES## --

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.