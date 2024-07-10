Sea Dogs to Become the Lobster Bakes on August 23rd

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will become the Maine Lobster Bakes, presented by Maine Quit Link, for the Friday, August 23rd game when the team hosts the Altoona Curve at 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field.

Lobstering is one of Maine's oldest and largest industries. Today Maine produces over 90% of the nation's lobsters with over 100 million pounds harvested annually. Lobster Bakes are an old-fashioned New England tradition inspired by an ancient indigenous custom of cooking clams and lobsters in sand pits. The traditional Maine Lobster Bake includes lobster, clams, corn on the cob, potatoes, and blueberry cake. The food is traditionally cooked by steaming the ingredients over layers of seaweed in a pit oven.

"Lobster is without a doubt Maine's most iconic food item...when you think of lobster, you think of Maine," said Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. "We wanted to create a theme night that honored Maine's most famous delicacy and the Mainers who have dedicated their lives to this industry that is vital to our economy."

The team will wear specially designed Maine Lobster Bake jerseys and hats for the night. The game will feature various lobster-themed promotions. The jerseys are red, like a lobster, and feature the image of a traditional white lobster bib around the neck that features the primary logo of the Maine Lobster Bakes. An alternate logo on the left sleeve features buoys and says, "Buoys of Summer Portland, Maine". The primary logo features a crustacean holding a baseball bat sitting in a pot surrounded by other items found in a lobster bake including clams, corn, and potatoes. The logo, artwork, and jersey were created by Ted Seavey from Seaboard Studios based in Scarborough, Maine.

Tickets for the Maine Lobster Bakes game on August 23rd and all Sea Dogs home games are available for purchase online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

Maine Lobster Bakes merchandise including hats, t-shirts, and novelties are now available for sale at the United Healthcare Hadlock Field Souvenir Store and online at seadogs.com.

The Sea Dogs have previously rebranded to the Maine Whoopie Pies, honoring Maine's official state treat, and the Maine Red Snappers, celebrating Maine's iconic red hot dog, the Maine Bean Suppahs, celebrating the centuries-old New England gathering tradition, and the Maine Clambakes.

