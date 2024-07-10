Seventh Inning Slam Downs New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-9, 33-47) dropped Wednesday's contest to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7-6, 42-38) at Delta Dental Stadium. The Rumble Ponies' Ryan Clifford hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh which put the visitors in front for good.

Right-hander Dahian Santos (L, 0-1) was tagged with the loss in his Double-A debut. Binghamton reliever Nolan Clenney (W, 4-1) was the pitcher of record at the time of the grand slam.

Left fielder Gabby Martinez blasted his sixth home run of the year in the bottom of the sixth. The 21-year-old has hit five of his six homers at Delta Dental Stadium. Center fielder Devonte Brown chipped in with his seventh homer of the year, a solo shot which plunked off the Samuel Adams Brewhouse in left field.

Binghamton's Alex Ramirez started the scoring after six pitches from New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison with a solo home run. Harrison then settled in, as he retired the next five batters faced. Overall, the right-hander allowed two runs over six innings; he struck out five and walked one. Harrison recorded his fourth quality start Wednesday night.

New Hampshire immediately responded in the bottom of the first. First baseman Ryan McCarty drilled a leadoff double off Ponies' starter Yoander Suarez, advanced to third on a ground ball, then scored on a sacrifice fly to deep center from catcher Zach Britton. After an action-packed first, the squads were deadlocked at one.

The Fisher Cats jumped ahead, 2-1. in the bottom of the second. Second baseman Cade Doughty belted his first Double-A extra-base hit with a double down the left-field line. With one out, right fielder Michael Turconi rolled a two-strike pitch through the middle of the infield which brought Doughty home.

Binghamton bounced back in the top of the third. Ramirez singled with one out, then stole second. Ryan Clifford then doubled to right field, and Ramirez scored to tie it at 2-2.

The teams traded zeros until the bottom of the sixth, when Martinez drilled an off-speed offering from Clenney over the left-field fence. The blast exited Martinez's barrel at 100 miles-per-hour and traveled an estimated 350 feet. New Hampshire led 4-2 after the conclusion of the sixth.

Santos made his Double-A debut in the top of the seventh. Santos walked two and allowed two hits, the second of which scored a run. The Cats called on Braydon Fisher to escape the jam, but Clifford drove Fisher's third pitch of the at-bat over the right-center field wall to put Binghamton ahead, 7-4.

Adrian Hernandez tossed a scoreless top of the eighth, and Brown chipped away at the Rumble Ponies' lead with a solo shot in the bottom of the frame to make it 8-5. Clifford responded with a solo home run in the top of the ninth against Cats righty Juan Nuñez.

The Fisher Cats brought the tying run to the plate with two outs against Binghamton righty Cam Robinson (S, 1) in the ninth but couldn't convert.

Thursday, July 11 is Game Show Night at Delta Dental Stadium as New Hampshire and Binghamton play the third of six scheduled games. The Fisher Cats start RHP C.J. Van Eyk (2-5, 7.14 ERA) and the Rumble Ponies send RHP Jordan Geber (1-2, 3.92 ERA) to the hill. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM EDT.

