July 10, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







'DOGS DEFEAT GOATS IN OPENER The Portland Sea Dogs defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 7-3 in the series opener on Tuesday night. With the win, Portland now ties for first place in the Northeast alongside the Somerset Patriots. Phillip Sikes slugged his fifth homer while going 2-4 on the night with a stolen base. Kyle Teel, Blaze Jordan, Eddinson Paulino, and Kristian Campbell all notched two-hit nights. Hunter Dobbins fanned six in 6.0 shutout innings to start. It marked the seventh start where he's gone six plus this season while also marking his sixth quality start. Caleb Bolden earned first save with 2.0 scoreless. Portland scored three runs in the top of the second inning to take the lead. An RBI double from Eddinson Paulino (16) scored Kristian Campbell who reached on his ninth double. A two-run homer to left field from Sikes brought in Paulino along with him and extended a 3-0 lead. The scoring continued in the top of the sixth when Portland tacked on three more runs. An RBI double from Blaze Jordan (14) along with a sacrifice fly to right field from Paulino extended a 5-0 lead. Jordan scored on a single from Alex Binelas to put Portland up by six. Hartford cut the lead in half in the bottom of the seventh after a two-run double from Braxton Fulford along with a single from Kyle Datres. Portland countered in the top of the ninth after Campbell reached on his second double of the night and tenth of the season. Jordan brought him home with a single to secure the 7-3 win.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Tyler Miller enters today riding an 11-game hit streak after another two hits in last night's win. Across the last 11 games, Miller is hitting .359 (14-39) with seven runs, three doubles, three RBI, three walks, and six strikeouts while also tallying a .419 OBP. Alex Binelas is also riding a 12-game on-base streak that dates back to May 30th. Binelas is hitting .350 (14-40) over that span with 12 runs, five doubles, two homers, 14 RBI, 8 walks, seven strikeouts, and four stolen bases.

TOP 'DOGS The Portland Sea Dogs currently lead all of Double-A in batting average (.267) while also leading in doubles (179). Portland sports the best slugging percentage (.429), OPS (.783), and OBP (.354) across Double-A clubs. In comparison, Hartford owns the ninth best average in Double-A (.246) while ranking third in stolen bases this season (133).

KRISTIAN CAMPBELL NAMED EASTERN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE MONTH Infielder Kristian Campbell has been named the Eastern League Player of the Month for June. Campbell batted .420/.515/.667 and led the league in average (.420), hits (34), on-base percentage (.515) and OPS (1.182). He was second in runs (21) and slugging percentage (.667) and was third in total bases (54). He posted nine multi-hit games and had separate hitting streaks of nine and 13 games.

THE THREE TAKING A TRIP TO TEXAS For the second straight season, the Portland Sea Dogs have three current players selected to the All-Star Futures Game. Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel will participate in the prestigious event that will take place on Saturday, July 13th at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Marcelo Mayer becomes part of an elite group of players with his second selection to the Futures Game, after participating in 2023. He is the first player in Sea Dogs history to be selected to the Futures Game roster twice. He has been among the offensive leaders in the Eastern League all season and currently leads in average (.307), doubles (25), extra-base hits (32) and runs (54). Roman Anthony is the #2 Red Sox prospect and is ranked as the #14 prospect in MiLB. Anthony currently ranks sixth in the Eastern League in walks (36) and extra-base hits (26). Kyle Teel is the #3 prospect in Boston's system and is the #25 prospect in MiLB. Among the past Sea Dogs participants of the Futures Game include Kevin Youkilis (2003), Hanley Ramirez (2005), Clay Buchholz (2007), Will Middlebrooks (2011), Rafael Devers (2017), Jarren Duran (2019), Brayan Bello (2021), Ceddanne Rafaela (2022), Nick Yorke (2023) and Shane Drohan (2023).

HISTORICALLY AGAINST HARTFORD This week will mark the fourth and final meeting between the Yard Goats and the Sea Dogs this season. Currently, Portland owns a 7-9 record against Hartford this season and a 71-94 record all-time. Portland is 3-4 against the Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park after visiting Hartford April 23rd-28th.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 10, 2021 - Ronaldo Hernandez hit a grand slam in the second inning of a 8-2 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Juan Daniel Encarnacion will have the start in game two of the series in what will be his fifth start with Portland. Encarnacion last pitched on July 3rd against the Fisher Cats at Hadlock Field where he tossed 4.0 innings allowing four runs on five hits while walking one and striking out three. Today will mark his first career start against the Yard Goats after earning a promotion from High-A Greenville on June 13th.

