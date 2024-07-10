Senators Drop Game to Squirrels, 5-0

July 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators were shut out by the Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-0 Wednesday night at The Diamond in Richmond. The Flying Squirrels took an early 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning and didn't look back as they added on with a run in the 5th and two more runs in the 6th.

THE BIG PLAY

In the 2nd inning with one out and the bases loaded, Carter Howell hit into a fielder's choice that allowed Jimmy Glowenke to score and put Richmond on top 1-0 early.

FILIBUSTERS

Jack Sinclair tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in relief... Marquis Grissom Jr. threw a scoreless 8th inning... Dérmis Garcia went 2-for-3 with a walk... The Senators grounded into three double-plays and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position... The Sens were shut out for the 10th time this season... The Senators have lost six straight.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game three of their six-game series at The Diamond in Richmond at 6:35 Thursday. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:20 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.