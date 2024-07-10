Fightins Drop Second Straight to Akron on Wednesday

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (4-10; 35-47) dropped their second straight to the Akron RubberDucks (11-3; 48-35) on Wednesday night, 6-3. After being out-hit last night, 26-6, Reading's bats were quieted by the RubberDucks pitching staff again in game two of the series.

Akron got the scoring started in the top of the third inning. With two runners on base, Petey Halpin hit a three-run home run, his eighth of the season to give the RubberDucks a 3-0 lead. Halpin has now hit homers in back-to-back games. The long ball continued to carry out of the ballpark, as Milan Tolentino hit his seventh homer of the year, a solo shot to give Akron a 4-0 lead.

Austin Peterson shut down the Fightins bats through the sixth inning, as he retired 16 straight Reading batters, before allowing the Fightins first hit of the game. Carson Taylor hit a two-run RBI single with two runners in scoring position to end Akron's no-hit shutout. Reading cut the deficit to two runs and trailed 4-2.

Akron scored two more runs with an RBI single from C.J. Kayfus and Tolentino's second home run of the game.

Reading began a come-from-behind rally in the bottom of the eighth inning. Robert Moore blasted an opposite-field home run to left field, to cut the lead to three runs. Reading ultimately stranded two runners on base to end the inning.

Austin Peterson (3-0) earned the win and Jack Leftwich earned the save (7), while Robinson Pina dropped his second straight loss (9-4).

The Fightin Phils return to the field Thursday against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at 7 p.m. RHP Jean Cabrera is scheduled to start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Parker Messick for the RubberDucks. Pregame coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

