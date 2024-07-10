Lonsway Leads the Way in Squirrels Shutout

RICHMOND, Va. - Seth Lonsway threw the longest outing of his professional career as the Richmond Flying Squirrels blanked the Harrisburg Senators, 5-0, on Wednesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (40-43, 6-8) threw their 10th shutout of the season, holding the Senators (41-42, 3-11) to five hits.

Lonsway (Win, 1-0) pitched a career-high 6.1 innings, allowing five hits with a walk and two strikeouts. It was his second scoreless outing in his first three Double-A starts. The Flying Squirrels infield turned three double plays behind Lonsway on the night.

Kyle Cody finished the seventh inning, stranding a baserunner at third base. Will Bednar struck out four over two scoreless innings to finish the game.

Richmond took a 2-0 lead in the second inning against Harrisburg starter Kyle Luckham (Loss, 3-6). Carter Howell brought home a run with a groundout and Will Wilson followed with an RBI double.

In the bottom of the fifth, Victor Bericoto padded the lead to 3-0 with an RBI double. He extended his hitting streak to nine games and collected multiple hits for the 10th time in his last 18 games since June 15. In that stretch, he is batting .373 (28-for-75) with a homer, four doubles and eight RBIs.

Dilan Rosario added an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, one of his season-high three hits in the game.

Later in the sixth, Howell brought home his second run of the night with a groundout, opening a 5-0 lead.

The Richmond offense collected 14 hits, including three by Jimmy Glowenke, who scored two runs. He was also hit by a pitch, reaching base four times on the night.

The series continues on Thursday night. Lefty John Michael Bertrand (4-4, 3.55) will start for Richmond countered by Harrisburg right-hander Chase Solesky (0-3, 3.86). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

Thursday is Women & Girls in Sports Night at The Diamond presented by CarMax featuring a pregame panel of female athletes, coaches and leaders. In-Your-Face Fireworks follow the game. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

