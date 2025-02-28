Flying Squirrels Reveal 2025 Promotional Schedule

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels released their promotional schedule for the 2025 season on Friday afternoon, featuring 20 fireworks shows, bobbleheads, theme nights, the team's 1000th game celebration and giveaways highlighting The Diamond's 40th anniversary.

The full 2025 promotional schedule can be found here.

Individual-game tickets for the 2025 season will be on sale on Saturday, March 1 in person at 10 a.m. at Nutzy's Block Party. Online sales are currently available at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets and by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866).

"We couldn't be more thrilled about our promotional schedule to celebrate our 15th season and honor the 40th anniversary of The Diamond," Flying Squirrels Chief Operating Officer & General Manager Ben Rothrock said. "From fireworks shows and giveaways to happy hours and family gatherings, this will truly be a special season filled with FUNN."

Highlights of the Flying Squirrels' 2025 promotional schedule include:

The Diamond Through the Decades

The team is celebrating The Diamond's 40th anniversary with five special "The Diamond Through the Decades" nights presented by Dominion Energy. The specialty ticket package includes all five The Diamond Through the Decades games, one ticket for the final regular-season home game on Sunday, September 14 and four flex vouchers redeemable for any 2025 regular-season home game (Based on availability. While supplies last. Some exclusions apply.). More information about the ticket package can be found here.

April 17: The Diamond 40th Anniversary Celebration and The Diamond Replica Figurine giveaway for the first 2,000 fans of all ages

May 1: The Diamond Through the Decades 2010s Night with Brandon Crawford Bobblehead giveaway for the first 2,000 fans of all ages and Specialty Sleeveless Jersey auction benefitting Flying Squirrels Charities

June 12: The Diamond Through the Decades 2000s Night with "Diamond" Ring giveaway for the first 2,000 fans of all ages and Richmond Professional Baseball Specialty Jersey auction benefitting Flying Squirrels Charities

July 24: The Diamond Through the Decades 1990s Night with Chipper Jones R-Braves Bobblehead for the first 2,000 fans of all ages and R-Braves-inspired Specialty Jersey auction benefitting Flying Squirrels Charities

August 28: The Diamond Through the Decades 1980s Night with Classic R-Braves 80s baseball T-Shirt for the first 1,500 fans ages 15 and older and R-Braves-inspired Specialty Jersey auction benefitting Flying Squirrels Charities

15 Seasons of Fireworks

Funnville Fireworks Fan Club packages are available now and include a ticket to all 12 Saturday regular-season home games. This year, the Flying Squirrels will host 25 fireworks shows, including:

Select Thursday and every Saturday home game plus Opening Night on April 4 and July 2

The largest fireworks shows of the season will be on Independence Day Celebration presented by Abilene Motor Express on July 3 and Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest on July 4.

FUNN Giveaways

Fans can snag a variety of themed T-Shirts, hats and choose their own house in the Flying Squirrels' first-ever Harry Potter Night. Some of the special giveaway items this year include:

April 29: Earth Day Celebration, James River Appreciation and River City Visor giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by CBS 6

May 16: Squirreltoberfest and Lederhosen T-Shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by Seredni Tire & Auto

May 30: Grateful Fans Night with a Groovy Mesh Trucker Cap for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by Abilene Motor Express

June 10: Gardening Day and a specialty Nutzy Planter Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans 15 and older presented by Pepsi

June 13: Pride Night featuring a Pride Fan Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans of all ages presented by CarMax

July 20: Yacht Rock Night with a Flying Squirrels Captain's Hat for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by Pepsi

August 12: Salute to the Peanut Night featuring a "You Can't Have FUNN without going NUTS" T-Shirt for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by the Virginia Peanut Growers Association

August 29: Harry Potter Night at The Diamond with a Harry Potter House Scarf giveaway for the first 1,000 fans of all ages presented by Pepsi

August 31: Parrothead Night with a Neon Aloha shirt giveaway for the first 1,500 fans ages 15 and older presented Performance Foodservice

September 14: Good-Bye Diamond Day and Flying Squirrels #1 Fan bobblehead giveaway for the first 2,000 fans of all ages presented by Pepsi

All About the Kids

There's no better way to spend an exciting evening than with the family at The Diamond. Squirrel Tail Kids Club sign-ups are open now for kids 14 and younger and the free memberships include a general admission ticket to select Sunday home games and more. FUNN-filled, Sunday afternoon games include:

April 6: Kids Club Welcome Day and Youth T-Shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under presented by Atlantic Union Bank

April 20: Easter Sunday Spring Spectacular

May 4: Star Wars Day and Specialty Star Wars Jersey auction benefitting the Science Museum of Virginia Foundation

May 18: Wackadoo! Bluey and Bingo Character Meet-and-Greet

June 1: Lou Gehrig Day and The Diamond Youth Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under presented by Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU

June 15: Father's Day celebration presented by Seredni Tire & Auto

June 29: Disability Inclusion Day presented by Friendship Circle of Virginia

Sunday Summer Music Series

Select Sunday home games will feature pre-game themed live music on stage in the Funnville Fan Zone on the main concourse at The Diamond. Featured music and select giveaways for the Sunday Summer Music Series include:

July 20: Yacht Rock Night with a Flying Squirrels Captain's Hat for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by Pepsi

July 27: Boots, Beer and Baseball Country Music Night presented by River City Roll

August 17: In Our Baseball ERA (Nutasha's Version)

August 31: Parrotthead Night and Neon Aloha shirt giveaway for the first 1,500 fans ages 15 and older presented Performance Foodservice

Copa Fridays

Las Ardillas Voladoras are taking flight again with a refreshed look in 2025! Select Fridays will feature Copa-themed giveaways and Hispanic heritage events, including:

- April 18: Ardillas Voladoras Re-Brand Launch and post-game wrestling FUNN with RVA Pro Wrestling

- May 2: Ardillas Voladoras Friday presented by New Kent Winery

- June 27: Ardillas Voladoras Beverage Belt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans 21 and older presented by Bud Light

- July 25: Ardillas Voladoras Wrestling Cape giveaway for the first 2,000 fans of all ages

- August 15: Luchador Wrestling Mask giveaway for the first 2,000 fans of all ages presented by Virginia 811 and Dominion Energy

- September 12: Hispanic Heritage Month kick-off

Caring for our Community

Throughout the season, the Flying Squirrels will celebrate and recognize the people, organizations, non-profits and movements that work to make our community a better place to live, work, and play for all, including:

April 5: HBCU Night featuring In-Your-Face Fireworks and $5 general admission tickets for HBCU students and faculty with ID

May 31: Women and Girls in Sports Night with In-Your-Face Fireworks

June 13: Pride Night featuring a Pride Fan Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans of all ages presented by CarMax

June 28: Negro Leagues Heritage Night with Specialty Negro League Jersey auction and In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by Markel

June 29: Disability Inclusion Day presented by Friendship Circle of Virginia

July 18-19: Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend

Fresh and Familiar Jerseys

Fan-favorite staples return along with new additions to our jersey collection. The Flying Squirrels will sport unique on-field jerseys and pay homage to past Richmond professional baseball teams throughout the 2025 season!

May 1: The Diamond Through the Decades 2010s Night with Specialty Sleeveless Jersey auction benefitting Flying Squirrels Charities

May 4: Star Wars Specialty Jersey auction benefitting the Science Museum of Virginia Foundation

May 15: Tomato Specialty Jersey auction for Hanover Night benefitting local Hanover County charities

June 12: The Diamond Through the Decades 2000s Night with Richmond Professional Baseball Specialty Jersey auction benefitting Flying Squirrels Charities

June 14 and July 1: Richmond Virginians Nights and Specialty Jersey auction benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities

June 28: Negro Leagues Heritage Night with Specialty Negro League-inspired Jersey auction

July 18-19: Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend Jersey auction benefitting Richmond 34 Legacy Scholarship Fund

July 24 and August 28: Richmond Braves Nights and Specialty Jersey auction benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities

July 26: Military Appreciation Specialty Jersey auction benefitting Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (TAPS)

August 16: Grateful Fans Night Specialty Jersey auction benefitting MedRVA Foundation

August 29: Harry Potter Specialty Jersey auction benefitting Greater Richmond Fit4Kids

September 13: ASK Night Specialty Jersey auction presented by Anthem benefitting the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation

Additionally, fan-favorite daily promotions return for the 2025 season. Wine & K9s is back each Wednesday at The Diamond, featuring $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the wine cart in the Funnville Fan Zone on the main concourse. Plus, dogs are admitted free to every Wednesday home game. Fridays feature Funnville Friday Happy Hour including $3 domestic 12-ounce beers from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and $2 sodas at the Pepsi Fountain located at the Papa John's stand behind home plate. This year, special Daily Club Memberships are available, including the Wine Club presented by New Kent Winery, the Squirrel Chasers Dog Club presented by Woofy Wellness Ranch, the Funnville Friday Happy Hour Fan Club and the Funnville Fireworks Fan Club.

The Flying Squirrels open the 2025 season on Friday, April 4 at The Diamond against the Akron RubberDucks. Hall of Fame inductee and former Richmond Braves pitcher John Smoltz will be on hand to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Individual tickets and Opening Night Group Packages are on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

