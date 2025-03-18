Las Ardillas Voladoras Don Refreshed Look for 2025 Season

March 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels revealed a refreshed branding for their Copa La Diversión identity, Las Ardillas Voladoras de Richmond, on Tuesday evening.

"We are so thrilled to continue the story of Las Ardillas Voladoras de Richmond with our refreshed look for the 2025 season," Flying Squirrels Director of Entertainment and Promotions Caroline Phipps-Erwin said. "The energy and excitement of Luchador wrestling is the heart of the Las Ardillas brand and we can't wait to see the new look in action on the field on April 18."

2025 marks the sixth season for Las Ardillas Voladoras de Richmond. The identity launched in 2019 and was inspired by high-flying luchador wrestlers from Mexico and Latin America.

The Flying Squirrels are one of 94 teams across Minor League Baseball participating in "Copa La Diversión" or "Fun Cup." The initiative is a season-long event series designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with Minor League Baseball teams' local US Hispanic communities.

The team will wear the refreshed jerseys for six Friday home games this season, featuring Ardillas-themed giveaways and Hispanic heritage events, including:

April 18: Ardillas Voladoras Re-Brand Launch and post-game wrestling FUNN with RVA Pro Wrestling

May 2: Ardillas Voladoras Arts and Music Night presented by New Kent Winery

June 27: Ardillas Voladoras Beverage Belt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans 21 and older presented by Bud Light

July 25: Ardillas Voladoras Wrestling Cape giveaway for the first 2,000 fans of all ages

August 15: Luchador Wrestling Mask giveaway for the first 2,000 fans of all ages presented by Virginia 811 and Dominion Energy

September 12: Hispanic Heritage Month kick-off

Every Friday home game features Friday Happy Hour with $3 domestic draft pours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. or $2 sodas at the Pepsi Fountain.

The Flying Squirrels open the 2025 season on Friday, April 4 at The Diamond against the Akron RubberDucks. Hall of Fame inductee and former Richmond Braves pitcher John Smoltz will be on hand to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Individual tickets and Opening Night Group Packages are on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

