RubberDucks and Luigi's Restaurant to Partner for Akron Cheese Salads Night

March 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks and Luigi's Restaurant announce a partnership for the Akron Cheese Salads night on Friday, July 11.

"We are thrilled to work together with Luigi's to make our Akron Cheese Salads night even better," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "Luigi's has long been one of our favorite and most recognizable partners here at Canal Park. After the initial rebrand announcement and amazing fan feedback, the idea to extend our partnership came together quickly."

The RubberDucks will honor Akron's favorite side salad by becoming the Akron Cheese Salads for one night only as part of the Only in Akron series. Unique to Akron, the cheese salad is a side dish with lettuce, thick slice of tomato, radishes, black olives and other salad favorites topped with a mountain of shredded mozzarella cheese. Luigi's Restaurant has been an Akron staple since 1949 and is a must visit when coming to Akron. They are the perfect place for late night slice of pizza and are favorite of not only Akronites but countless celebrities that have passed through the Rubber City over the years.

"We're excited to partner with the RubberDucks on Akron Cheese Salads night," said Luigi's Restaurant Owner Tony Ciriello. "Luigi's is the perfect postgame hangout after watching an exciting RubberDucks game. We are looking forward to watching the cheese salad come to life."

As part of this partnership, Luigi's will be giving a lucky fan a free cheese salad after each inning on July 11.

Tickets to the Akron Cheese Salads night on July 11 are available now by visiting akronrubberducks.com. 2025 season ticket packages and flex ticket packages are available now by visiting akronrubberducks.com or by calling 855-97-QUACK.

