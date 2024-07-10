Kyle Datres Grand Slam Leads Yard Goats to 8-2 Victory

Hartford CT - Kyle Datres cranked a grand slam home run in the first inning leading the Yard Goats to an 8-2 victory against the Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. Starter Evan Shawver and five relievers held the Sea Dogs to two runs on six hits while ending Hartford's four-game losing streak. The six pitchers combined for seven strikeouts. Yanquiel Fernandez and Warming Bernabel both had big nights going 3 for 4 in the victory.

The Yard Goats' offense got off to an early start in the first inning when Bladimir Restituyo singled on a line drive followed by back-to-back singles from Warming Bernabel and Braxton Fulford. With the bases loaded, Zach Kokoska was hit by Sea Dogs starter Juan Daniel Encarnacion to bring home Restituyo from third to make the score 1-0. Kyle Datres followed with a grand slam home run to left-center field to make it a 5-0. It was the Yard Goats fourth grand slam this season.

In the third inning, the Yard Goats extended their lead when Zach Kokoska singled into right field bringing home Warming Bernabel from second to make the lead 6-0.

In the fifth, Warming Bernabel hit an RBI single to center field that brought Bladimir Restituyo home from third to make it a 7-0 ballgame.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Yard Goats bats struck again when Bladimir Restituyo singled on a line drive to left field bringing home Braiden Ward from third making the score 8-0.

The Sea Dogs got on the board in the seventh inning when Alex Binelas hit a solo home run to right field to make it an 8-1 ballgame.

