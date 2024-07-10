Bowie Falls in Wednesday Night Defeat to Altoona

July 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







ALTOONA, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped a 5-1 decision to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Bowie (7-7, 39-43) saw its bats silenced for much of Wednesday night. The Baysox tallied six hits in the contest, two of which came off the bat of Dylan Beavers. After seven consecutive scoreless innings from Altoona right-handed starter Thomas Harrington, Bowie finally got on the board in the eighth on an RBI single from Jud Fabian. Harrington (W, 2-2) completed seven-plus frames for the Curve, which included a career-high 11 strikeouts.

On the mound, the Baysox were powered by right-handed starter Seth Johnson, who completed five frames for the second time in his Double-A career on Wednesday night. Johnson's (L, 0-6) lone blemish on Wednesday was a bloop RBI single from Altoona's Kervin Pichardo in the bottom of the third inning, with the right-hander striking out four and walking none on the evening.

Most of Altoona's damage came in the bottom of the seventh, where the Curve scored four runs on three hits and a pair of Bowie errors on right-hander Levi Stoudt. Only one of the runs in the four-run frame were earned. Right-hander Wandisson Charles also made his season debut for the Baysox, working a scoreless third of an inning out of the bullpen. Wednesday night marked the third-consecutive defeat overall for Bowie and its seventh-straight against Altoona.

The Baysox continue their six-game series with the Curve on Thursday night, with right-hander Alex Pham (3-2, 5.85 ERA) taking the mound for Bowie, opposite of right-hander Po-Yu Chen (3-7, 4.12 ERA) for Altoona. Frist pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. ET from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Friday, July 19 against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, a three-game series from July 19 - 21. Friday is Baysox Summer Games Night with postgame fireworks and a Mother/Son Night out with the purchase of a special ticket package. Saturday is Island Luau Night with the first 750 fans ages 13 or up receiving a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway followed by postgame fireworks. Sunday is Family Fun Day and Hero's Day with a Kids Hero Cape Giveaway to the first 500 fans ages 3-12.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.