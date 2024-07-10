Harrington Spins Another Gem in 5-1 Win

July 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA. - Thomas Harrington struck out a career-high 11 batters and spun seven innings of one-run ball in Altoona's 5-1 win over Bowie on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Harrington struck out six consecutive hitters, seven total, during his first trip through the Baysox lineup, permitting only two hits and a walk in his first five innings of work. Harrington set his career-high with a strikeout of Colin Burns in the sixth and picked up his 11th strikeout with a strikeout looking of TT Bowens in the seventh. Harrington began the eighth inning and left after a walk and a single to start the inning to a standing ovation from the crowd at PNG Field.

Emmanuel Chapman allowed one inherited runner to score and struck out a pair to finish off the game on the mound.

Altoona held a 1-0 lead for much of the game after Kervin Pichardo 's RBI single in the third inning and extended the lead to 5-0 in the seventh. After Tsung-Che Cheng walked to begin the inning and advanced on a throwing error by the pitcher, Abrahan Gutierrez doubled home Cheng with a shot to left field. After a strikeout, Jase Bowen reached on an error that plated Gutierrez and after Brenden Dixon singled home another run, the Curve earned their fourth run of the inning on a wild pitch.

Altoona now has three different pitchers with an 11-strikeout game this season, with Harrington joining Bubba Chandler and Braxton Ashcraft. The Curve are one of five teams in Minor League Baseball and the only Double-A team to have three pitchers complete the task this season.

The gem also marks Altoona's fifth instance of a pitcher striking out 10+ batters in a game this season, making the Curve one of 12 teams in the Minor Leagues to do so and one of two Double-A teams. This marks a new franchise record for 10+ strikeout games in a season for the Curve.

Altoona continues a six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. RHP Po-Yu Chen is expected to start for Altoona with Bowie sending RHP Alex Pham to the mound.

