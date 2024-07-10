Hartford's Grand Slam Sinks Sea Dogs 8-2

July 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, Connecticut - The Portland Sea Dogs (8-4, 44-37) fell 8-2 to the Hartford Yard Goats (7-6, 45-36) on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park.

Kristian Campbell continued his hot streak at the plate going two-for-three with a run and walk, improving his batting average to .417 through 28 games with the Sea Dogs.

With the bases loaded in the first inning, Sea Dogs pitcher Juan Daniel Encarnacion hit Zach Kokoska with the bases loaded and the Yard Goats led, 1-0. Kyle Datres then blasted a grand slam to left field, extending Hartford's lead, 5-0.

Kokoska drove home another run in the bottom of the third inning with an RBI single to right field and the Yard Goats continued to lead, 6-0.

The Yard Goats scored two more runs off of RBI singles by Warming Bernabel and Bladimir Resituyo and Hartford led, 8-0.

Alex Binelas blasted his fourth home run of the season to lead off the top of the seventh inning and the Sea Dogs were on the board, 8-1.

Portland scored again in the top of the eighth inning after Kristian Campbell reached on a double then moved to third on a flyout. He scored on a balk by the pitcher, Angel Chivilli, and the Sea Dogs continued to trail, 8-2.

Alec Barger (4-0, 3.29 ERA) earned the win tossing 2.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while striking out two. Juan Daniel Encarnacion (0-4, 14.36 ERA) was given the loss, pitching 4.0 innings allowing six runs on seven hits while striking out two.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats will face off again tomorrow, July 11th at 7:10pm at Dunkin' Park. RHP Jacob Webb (6-1, 3.80 ERA) will start for Portland while Hartford will send LHP Mason Albright (3-5, 4.43 ERA) to the mound.

