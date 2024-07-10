Holton Homers in Erie's Loss to Somerset

A five-run third inning propelled Somerset (42-41) past Erie (46-35) in a 9-3 SeaWolves loss.

Erie starter Carlos Peña opened his outing with two straight scoreless innings. In the third, Somerset loaded the bases on two hits and a walk. Tyler Hardman blooped a single to right which scored one run. A wild pitch scored Max Burt to make it 2-0. Rafael Flores then clobbered a three-run homer, extending the Somerset lead to 5-0. Bryce Tassin replaced Peña to finish the third.

Ben Malgeri struck an RBI triple against Somerset starter Ben Shields in the fourth, cutting the deficit to 5-1.

In the fifth, Spencer Jones led off the frame with a triple against Tassin. He scored on a double play that Flores hit, making it 6-1.

In the eighth, Somerset extended the lead further against Garrett Hill. After a walk to Flores and a double by Elijah Dunham, J.C. Escarra drove an RBI double to make it 7-1. Michael Bienlien replaced hill and allowed a two-run double to Ben Cowles, making it 9-1.

Jake Holton clobbered a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth, making it 9-3. It was Holton's 10th home run of the season and extended his league-leading RBI total to 58.

Shields (1-0) allowed one run over seven innings to earn his first Double-A. Peña (4-4) took the loss.

Jackson Jobe faces Trystan Vrieling on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. in the third game of the series.

