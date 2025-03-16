'24 Rumble Ponies Shine in 2025 Mets Prospects Spring Breakout Win

March 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

2024 Rumble Ponies Ryan Clifford, Jonah Tong, Jett Williams, Kevin Parada, and Jonathan Pintaro led the way for the 2025 New York Mets Spring Breakout squad in their 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals Prospects Sunday at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches.

Clifford, MLB Pipeline's #4 ranked prospect in the Mets system, launched a two-run home run to center field in the top of the fifth inning to put the Mets Prospects up 5-0. Tong, the Mets #6 prospect, started the game and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three. Pintaro earned the win, also pitching two scoreless frames.

Mets #2 prospect Jett Williams scored a run and stole a base. Starting catcher Kevin Parada was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Nick Morabito (#18 NYM prospect) lined a two-run single to right to put the Mets Prospects up 3-0, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a stolen base. Carson Benge (#3 NYM Prospect) added a double and a walk. Williams and Benge are also ranked as part of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects in all of baseball (Williams #57, Benge #100).

The Mets Prospects have now won both Spring Breakout games in the first two years of the showcase. This four-day event highlights the future of baseball with games between the best prospects in each farm system across Grapefruit and Cactus League ballparks.

The Rumble Ponies begin the 2025 season on the road on Friday, April 4 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays AA affiliate). The home opener is on Tuesday, April 8 against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies AA affiliate) at 6:07 p.m. Season Tickets, flex booklets, and individual tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased by visiting Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.

