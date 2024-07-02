Seven Tigers Headed to NHL Development Camps

July 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are excited to announce seven players will be attending NHL Development Camps this week.

Four of the players included were recently drafted this past weekend in Las Vegas: Cayden Lindstrom, Andrew Basha, Tomas Mrsic, and Hunter St. Martin.

Being selected 4th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, Cayden Lindstrom is in Buckeye State attending the Blue Jackets development camp. The forward from Chetwynd, BC, followed up a strong rookie campaign with 27 goals and assists for points in games.

The Calgary Flames welcomed hometown kid Andrew Basha to development camp after selecting him 41st overall in the 2024 NHL Draft this past Saturday. The electrifying forward tallied career bests in goals (30), assists (55), and points (85) during the 2023-24 season.

Tomas Mrsic is camping in St. Louis after being drafted by the Blues with the 113th overall pick last Saturday. The Surrey-born forward finished the season nearly a point per game and started making serious strides in his game post-Christmas break.

The Sunshine State welcomes Hunter St. Martin during an exciting time, just weeks after their Stanley Cup victory. The speedy two-way forward, who was selected 193rd overall by the Panthers, led the Tigers in short-handed goals (3) while recording 52 points in 68 games during the 2023-24 season.

Rhett Parsons, Shane Smith, and Oasiz Wiesblatt were all invited to development camps as undrafted free agents.

After a strong showing in his 20-year-old season, Rhett Parsons is attending the Toronto Maple Leafs development camp as a free agent invite. The defensive defenseman kept opposing wingers at bay with his physical presence and mentored the younger defenders on the Tigers blue line in 2023-24.

Although he did not hear his name called during the draft, Shane Smith stays in Las Vegas to take part in the Golden Knights development camp as a free agent invite. The sharpshooting forward enjoyed a breakout season with the Tabbies in 2023-24, registering a career high in goals (29), assists (22), and points (51).

Oasiz Wiesblatt will be attending his second NHL development camp, this year with the Washington Capitals as a free agent invite. 10 of his 26 goals this season were game-winners, the most among any player in the WHL's central division, and his 65 assists and 91 points were both career highs.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.