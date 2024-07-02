Four Royals Invited to NHL Development Camps

July 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - Four members of the Victoria Royals, Nate Misskey (San Jose), Austin Zemlak (Vegas), Justin Kipkie (Utah), and Reggie Newman (Utah), will be attending NHL Development Camps this week.

Newly drafted defenceman Nate Misskey will attend the San Jose Sharks Camp after being selected 143rd overall in the 5th round of the 2024 NHL Draft. This will be the second consecutive season in which Misskey attends a Development Camp, with the Edmonton Oilers inviting him to their 2023 Camp. The blueliner from Melfort, SK, tallied career highs in goals (7), assists (27), and points (34) during the Royals' 2023-24 season. San Jose will host their Camp at the Sharks Ice at San Jose from July 2nd to 5th. The 19-year-old Misskey is one of 17 defencemen who will attend the Sharks Camp.

The Utah Hockey Club will welcome two Victoria Royals to their Development Camp. Defenceman Justin Kipkie, selected 160th overall in the 5th round of the 2023 NHL Draft, will be joined by forward Reggie Newman at Utah's Development Camp. Utah will have their Camp run from July 1st to 5th at the Park City Ice Arena in Park City, UT. Kipkie will make his second appearance at an NHL Development Camp, after attending the Arizona Coyotes Camp in 2023, and is one of 12 blueliners on the camp roster. The product of Calgary, AB, led all Royals in scoring, while having the 14th most points by any defenceman in the WHL during the 2023-24 season. Reggie Newman, who is coming off a career year in goals (19), assists (21), and points (40), is one of 15 forwards who will partake in Utah's Development Camp.

Defenceman Austin Zemlak will attend the Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp. The 19-year-old from Fort McMurray, AB, will be one of 14 blueliners in attendance at the Golden Knights Camp, which will take place from July 1st to 6th at City National Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Zemlak is coming off a career high in goals (6), assists (16), and points (22) during his 50 games played in the 2023-24 WHL season.

