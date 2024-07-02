Hurricanes Release Trio

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Tuesday they have released 2004-born players Carter Dereniwsky and Braeden Wynne, and 2005-born import forward Elias Knoester.

Dereniwsky, 20, was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Victoria Royals in September 2023 in exchange for an eighth- round draft pick. The Canora, SK, product appeared in 49 regular season games for the 'Canes collecting 12 points (6g- 6a) along with two penalty minutes. He added one goal in four post-season games. Dereniwsky has appeared in 125 regular season games split between Lethbridge and Victoria totaling 35 points (16g-19a) and 38 penalty minutes.

Wynne, 20, was acquired by the 'Canes at the 2024 WHL Trade Deadline from the Seattle Thunderbirds. The Coquitlam, BC, product appeared in 20 games with Lethbridge amassing three assists and six penalty minutes. He appeared in 40 regular season games between the 'Canes and T-Birds in 2023-2024 collecting three assists. Wynne has skated in 135 regular season WHL games with Lethbridge, Seattle and the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Knoester, 18, was originally drafted by the Hurricanes in the first-round (42nd overall) in the 2023 CHL Import Draft. The Olofstrom, Sweden product appeared in 36 regular season games with the 'Canes in 2023-2024 totaling 12 points (5g-7a) with 10 penalty minutes.

The release of Knoester will allow the Hurricanes to select in the 2024 CHL Import Draft with the 38th overall pick. The Import Draft will take place on Wednesday, July 3rd at 9:00am.

The Hurricanes would like thank Carter, Braeden and Elias and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

