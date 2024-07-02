10 Cougars Invited to NHL Development Camps
July 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Nine members of the 2023-2024 Cougars roster have earned invitations to NHL Development Camps, many of which are already underway.
Last weekend, Terik Parascak (17th overall to the Washington Capitals), Ondrej Becher (80th overall to the Detroit Red Wings), and Hunter Laing (170th overall to the Calgary Flames) were chosen in the NHL Draft, pushing the Cougars to 46 players selected in the teams' history.
Parascak, Becher, and Laing will join fellow NHL draftees Riley Heidt (Minnesota), Koehn Ziemmer (Los Angeles), and Ty Young (Vancouver) at camps this week. Zac Funk and Hudson Thornton both signed contracts within the Capitals organization, and will join Parascak at Capitals camp which begun today (Monday, July 2). Borya Valis heads to the Detroit Red Wings as an invitee and will join teammate Ondrej Becher, while Viliam Kmec is in Las Vegas to participate at Golden Knights camp which also kicked off today (Monday, July 2).
The full list of 2023-24 Cougar participating in NHL development camps follows below.
Congratulations to each of these players and best of luck at camp!
Last Name First Name Hometown NHL Team Height Weight
Becher Ondrej Ostrava, CZE Detroit Red Wings (80th Overall Selection, 2024) 6'1Ã¢â¬Â³ 179 lbs
Funk Zac Coldstream, BC Washington Capitals (Signed 3-Year Entry Level Deal, 2024) 6'0Ã¢â¬Â³ 210 lbs
Heidt Riley Saskatoon, SK Minnestota Wild (64th Overall Selection, 2023) 5'11" 182 lbs
Kmec Viliam Kosice, SVK Vegas Golden Knights (Invite) 6'2Ã¢â¬Â³ 205 lbs
Laing Hunter Kelowna, BC Calgary Flames (170th Overall Selection, 2024) 6'6Ã¢â¬Â³ 192 lbs
Parascak Terik Lethbridge, AB Washington Capitals (17th Overall Selection, 2024) 5'11" 179 lbs
Thornton Hudson Winnipeg, MB Washington Capitals (Signed ATO with Hershey Bears, 2024) 5'11" 190 lbs
Valis Borya Denver, CO Detroit Red Wings (Invite) 6'2Ã¢â¬Â³ 185 lbs
Ziemmer Koehn Mayerthorpe, AB Los Angeles Kings (78th Overall, 2023) 6'1Ã¢â¬Â³ 203 lbs
Young Ty Coaldale, AB Vancouver Canucks (144th Overall, 2022) 6'3Ã¢â¬Â³ 184 lbs
