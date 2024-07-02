Five Americans Heading to NHL Development Camps

July 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans are proud to announce that five current players are attending NHL development camps this week. Jake Gudelj (St. Louis Blues), Max Curran (Colorado Avalanche), Lukas Dragicevic (Seattle Kraken), Ismail Abougouche (Colorado Avalanche) and Lukas Matecha (Florida Panthers) are taking part in camps.

Gudelj, from Vancouver, B.C., was limited to just 16 games during the 2023-24 season due to an injury suffered November 1. He recorded three goals and four assists in those 16 games after being acquired from the Spokane Chiefs in a trade last August. In his career to date Gudelj has scored 29 points (14-15-29) in 135 games.

Curran, from Prague, Czechia, was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the 5th round, 161st overall in last week's NHL Draft. He also suffered a significant injury in 2023-24, ending his regular season after 40 games. Curran had a productive adjustment to the WHL with 32 points (5-27-32) in those 40 games. He was named to the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game but wasn't able to participate due to his injury. After the season was over, Curran joined Team Czechia for the World Under-18 Hockey Championship and scored a goal and two assists in five games at the event.

Dragicevic, from Richmond, B.C., is heading to his second development camp with the Kraken as he was drafted 57th overall by Seattle in the 2023 NHL Draft. Dragicevic finished fourth in Americans scoring in 2023-24 with 50 points (15-35-50) while skating in 66 games. For his career Dragicevic has posted 157 points (35-122-157) in 202 career games, all with the Americans. He currently sits 25 points back of Parker Wotherspoon's franchise record of 182 career points by a defenseman.

Abougouche, from Lac-La-Biche, Alberta, is set to join the Americans for the upcoming season after being acquired from the Edmonton Oil Kings June 10. The 6'3'' defenseman has skated in 89 career WHL games with the Oil Kings and Kelowna Rockets, racking up 160 penalty minutes and seven assists.

Matecha, from Paradubice, Czechia, had an excellent first season in the WHL after being selected 99th overall in the 2023 CHL Import Draft by the Americans. In 35 games Matecha posted a 13-19-1-1 record with a .901 save percentage and 3.42 goals against average. He also picked up one shutout. Matecha was also named to the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and put on a sensational performance, turning aside all 19 shots he faced during his game action to help Team Red to a 3-1 victory.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.